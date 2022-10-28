Another Voice: Vote yes on the Environmental Bond Act for electric school buses

Every September, parents and caretakers in our region participate in the annual routine of preparing their children and grandchildren, nieces and nephews for the school year. Many will shop for new clothes, search for affordable school supplies, and locate the nearest backpack giveaway in their communities.

They, along with teachers and school administrators, invest incredible amounts of love and emotional energy in winding down summer break and transitioning all of our children safely back to school.

For many of our communities though, these preparations don’t include efforts to combat a significant public and environmental health issue that affects the well being of our kids, neighbors and school district employees – the toxic pollution emitted by diesel-powered school buses.

During early voting and on Election Day on Nov. 8 this year, we have a chance to change that by voting "Yes" for the Clean Water, Clean Air and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act, which earmarks $500 million for school districts across the state to transition to all-electric school bus fleets by 2035.

This is a policy we helped to advance in last year’s state budget as Chair of the Senate Transportation Committee and as a member of the statewide ElectrifyNY coalition.

The funding in the Bond Act is critical for realizing this ambitious goal and for ensuring it can be achieved in the most equitable way possible. A minimum of 35% of funds in the Bond Act will be directed to investments in disadvantaged communities that suffer disproportionately from the effects of environmental pollution. Black and low-income students, and students with disabilities, rely more heavily on diesel school buses to travel to and from school.

Diesel bus garages and maintenance yards are often located in marginalized communities where students suffer from higher rates of asthma and other respiratory illnesses. The Bond Act would not only direct funding to address these inequities, but it would provide all school districts with the technical assistance needed to make a transition to all-electric bus fleets.

Investing in the electrification of our school buses makes economic sense as well. Several electric school bus manufacturers are open for business in New York and stand ready to create new green jobs as they grow, and the goal we established this year to transition to all-electric fleets mandates that those buses will need to be sourced from U.S. suppliers.

This mirrors policies recently enacted by the federal government. New York could be in a position to become a major player in electric school bus manufacturing and job growth. The Bond Act would help get us there.

Electrifying our school bus fleets is a commonsense way to reduce pollution, lower greenhouse gas emissions, and create a brighter and healthier future for all New Yorkers.

Tim Kennedy is NY State Senator, 63rd District; Rahwa Ghirmatzion is PUSH Buffalo Executive Director.