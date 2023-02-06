The Blizzard of 2022 is ingrained in the memories of those who lived and worked through that devastating storm. There are thousands of stories of quick-thinking, selfless heroes – individuals, groups and agencies whose actions provided comfort, care and hope.

As Erie County’s deputy executive, and on behalf of our entire Erie County team, one other organization also deserves our public thanks. That organization is 211WNY, a free and confidential link to basic needs and health and human services. Trained specialists from VIA (Visually Impaired Advancement) answer calls and texts from seven Western New York counties, including Erie, every minute of every day.

On an average day, 2-1-1 requests range from questions about the closest food pantry, to referrals to support groups, to urgent housing needs. But at the end of December 2022, 211WNY became a lifeline and a source of lifesaving directions through quality conversations used to help resolve serious safety concerns and a friendly voice to provide calm during an uncertain storm.

With input from community groups like ANCHOR and government agencies like Erie County, 2-1-1 published and updated an online resource guide that became indispensable during the county’s recovery phase.

Behind the scenes, 211WNY served as a clearinghouse for food and formula needs, and passed that information on to Erie County’s Emergency Operations Center. From there, we coordinated with National Guard and other organizations to deliver supplies once weather conditions improved. 211WNY also took a proactive approach to verify warming center availability and shared information by text on how to submit disaster damage reports.

We need to work toward building a more resilient community. That means strengthening systems and infrastructure that support working families and older adults. It also means connecting Erie County’s Departments of Health, Homeland Security and Emergency Services, Senior Services, Social Services and more with agencies like 211WNY to support households and individuals in preparing for any emergency, with skills and supplies.

Erie County and our Live Well Erie initiative are committed to bridging gaps in services to improve the quality of life for all who live, work and play in our community. 211WNY is an important element of this process. Though they measure their work call by call, their operations offer meaningful data about who is asking for what, when and where. That was never more apparent than during last year’s blizzard.

211WNY’s daily work, combined with its compassionate insight into the basic needs of our region’s most vulnerable residents, will be an asset as Erie County plans and prepares for emergencies going forward. We have learned that being connected to community groups and to individuals during an emergency is crucial. No matter what the situation is, our goal is to link those in need to critical resources.

Erie County recognizes the tremendous value of this local resource. As 2-1-1 Day approaches, we ask you to join us in celebrating 211WNY on Saturday, Feb. 11 as we recognize its efforts to connect individuals and families to services in their times of need. We thank 211WNY for doing it with exceptional skill and true compassion.

Lisa Chimera is the deputy Erie County executive.