Another Voice: Violent online games can cause long-lasting damage

Hopscotch, freeze tag, Red Rover, Pickle in the Middle, Red Light/Green Light – these are the games played as kids. The worst that could happen could be that someone got a scrape and needed a Band-Aid. None of these games was age-rated, addictive or involved graphic violence.

Today’s online games are very different. These games are designed to keep players addicted. Age ratings are often ignored by players and parents. The game plan is shooting to kill; the more you kill the more adrenaline is pumped through your body. The more you kill the better your chances are of winning and obtaining the highest score.

Lt. Dave Grossman, author of “Assassination Generation,” wrote, “Not all gamers become mass shooters, but all mass shooters were gamers.” The sad truth is that mass killers had excellent practice, sometimes for years, by playing violent video games. Research the correlation between the games mass killers’ played and how and where (on their bodies) their victims were shot.

In addition to violence, gamers are listening to incredibly inappropriate language. They can also easily become addicted to the games. Finally, playing them can affect their personalities. It’s just a matter of time. The blame game could be directed at companies whose end game is earnings. Blame could also be placed with parents who allow their children to play.

However, I’m not here to blame. I want to educate. Sit, listen and view an entire game with your child. Look at the age rating and compare that to your child’s age. Remember, maturity doesn’t equal intelligence.

Note the difference in your child’s personality if you take the game away. Compare the aggressiveness and argumentativeness demonstrated by a child pre- and post-gaming. Is he or she addicted?

The frontal lobe of children’s brains are still developing until their mid-20s. This is the part of the brain responsible for decision-making, often without thinking of long-term consequences. When a child is playing a violent video game daily for hours, they are becoming desensitized to real-life violence and the harmful consequences of their actions.

What are the long-term consequences? Is it worth the cost of game vs. the potential long-term therapy needed if the game contributes to harming a child’s mental health? As an ambassador for Screen Strong Families, I encourage parents to make a game plan. Look at websites, learn how to be screen-free, and listen to podcasts. You are not alone on this treacherous journey. Many parents can help their children avoid long-term mental health issues if they can finally say: Game over!

Ronna Glickman is an educator, speaker and consultant and founder of socialmediasafety.education.