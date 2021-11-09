Another Voice: Violence against police reaches an alarming level

There has been an alarming uptick in violence against law enforcement this year. It’s an upward trend that deserves more attention than it’s getting.
To date in 2021, 59 law enforcement officers have been feloniously killed. That’s one officer slain every five days, which represents a more than 50% increase compared to the 39 officers killed during the same period last year.
It’s a tragedy. It’s unacceptable. And it demands our attention.
The FBI is not immune to these tragedies. We suffered the loss of two great FBI Miami special agents this year who were shot and killed while executing a search warrant in connection with an investigation of a violent crime against children.
What’s equally shocking is that 60,105 law enforcement officers were assaulted while performing their duties in 2020. That’s 4,071 more than the prior year.
Circumstances of officer assaults break down like this:
• Responding to disturbance calls such as family quarrels or bar fights (29.6%);
• Attempting other arrests (16.1%);
• Handling, transporting or maintaining custody of prisoners (12.6%);
• Investigating suspicious persons or circumstances (8.8%);
• Traffic pursuits or stops (8.4%);
• Civil disorder, such as mass disobedience or riots (4.1%);
• Handling persons with mental illness (3.9%);
• Burglaries in progress or pursuing burglary suspects (1.3%);
• Ambush situations (0.8%).
Western New Yorkers should know these killings and assaults are happening with alarming frequency in this country.
For law enforcement officers, the dangers they face are constant as they deal with a wide range of threats.
FBI Director Christopher Wray has spoken up against calls to defund the police. With the rise in violence against police, now is the time to make sure officers at the local and federal levels have every tool necessary.
“I don’t believe that giving the police less resources, less training, less people is the solution,” Wray said. “I think that just promotes lawlessness.
“I think we need to be making sure that our police departments can recruit and hire the right people, that they’re trained in the right way. That they’re equipped with the very best equipment, that they’re compensated appropriately.”
At the FBI, we must continue to sound this alarm. Remember, every one of the officers we lost in the line of duty this year was someone’s family member. They were truly special people.
Stephen A. Belongia is Special Agent in Charge in the FBI’s Buffalo Field Office.