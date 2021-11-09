Another Voice: Violence against police reaches an alarming level

• Traffic pursuits or stops (8.4%);

• Civil disorder, such as mass disobedience or riots (4.1%);

• Handling persons with mental illness (3.9%);

• Burglaries in progress or pursuing burglary suspects (1.3%);

• Ambush situations (0.8%).

Western New Yorkers should know these killings and assaults are happening with alarming frequency in this country.

For law enforcement officers, the dangers they face are constant as they deal with a wide range of threats.

FBI Director Christopher Wray has spoken up against calls to defund the police. With the rise in violence against police, now is the time to make sure officers at the local and federal levels have every tool necessary.

“I don’t believe that giving the police less resources, less training, less people is the solution,” Wray said. “I think that just promotes lawlessness.

“I think we need to be making sure that our police departments can recruit and hire the right people, that they’re trained in the right way. That they’re equipped with the very best equipment, that they’re compensated appropriately.”

At the FBI, we must continue to sound this alarm. Remember, every one of the officers we lost in the line of duty this year was someone’s family member. They were truly special people.

Stephen A. Belongia is Special Agent in Charge in the FBI’s Buffalo Field Office.