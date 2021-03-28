Another Voice: Vietnam, our forgotten war, gets a day of remembrance

Compared to Memorial Day, Veterans Day and even Dec. 7 – the Day of Infamy – March 29 goes by pretty much unnoticed. In fact most calendars fail to give any significance to that date.
The majority of Americans are unaware that in 2017 former President Donald Trump signed a declaration making March 29 an annual day of observance and for it to be known as National Vietnam War Veterans Day.
Since 1965, when our country deployed combat troops to reinforce the previously sent U.S. advisers assisting the South Vietnamese army to halt the spread of communism, a heavy price was paid for this entanglement. Until March 29, 1973, with the final departure of our military, more than 58,000 American lives were lost and more than 150,000 were wounded while answering the call for duty.
In 1968, I was a naïve 19-year-old who, in the words of the Kenny Rogers song “Ruby Don’t Take Your Love to Town,” was proud to go and do “my patriotic chore.”
I became part of the escalation, which was an effort to bring a prompt and favorable conclusion to the war. I paid little attention to the resentment that we were in a country few people could locate on a globe, including me. As the number of fatalities grew so did the domestic opposition. I was one of the fortunate ones to return all in one piece.
Like my fellow veterans, we knew that at the end of the war there wouldn’t be any warm welcomes, parades, nor accolades similar to what was given 28 years prior at the end of the second World War.
When we came home and landed on the tarmac, we got down on our hands and knees and kissed the American soil. The reception that greeted us was unimaginable. We faced a cascade of enmity from war protesters that made us feel that we never left Vietnam. We had shed blood, sweat and tears and some parents were told their sons would be coming home in flag-draped caskets.
My God, did we deserve this? The response to all of this soon became: “Hate the war, not the warrior.”
It has been nearly 50 years since the end of the Vietnam War and those who survived remember the battles and their buddies who were not so lucky. If you ask anyone who served in Vietnam, they will tell you that the war still lingers on. Thanks to PTSD and exposure to the deadly cancer-causing herbicide called Agent Orange, which we were told was harmless to humans, the war will be a part of our lives forever.
I truly hope our leaders in Washington will exhaust diplomacy to the fullest extent to advert conflict with other nations. Nobody hates armed conflict more than a soldier. The words of Edwin Starr’s song resonate in my mind: “War, what is it good for? Absolutely nothing.”
Joe Pasek is a board member for Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 77.