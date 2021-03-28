Another Voice: Vietnam, our forgotten war, gets a day of remembrance

Compared to Memorial Day, Veterans Day and even Dec. 7 – the Day of Infamy – March 29 goes by pretty much unnoticed. In fact most calendars fail to give any significance to that date.

The majority of Americans are unaware that in 2017 former President Donald Trump signed a declaration making March 29 an annual day of observance and for it to be known as National Vietnam War Veterans Day.

Since 1965, when our country deployed combat troops to reinforce the previously sent U.S. advisers assisting the South Vietnamese army to halt the spread of communism, a heavy price was paid for this entanglement. Until March 29, 1973, with the final departure of our military, more than 58,000 American lives were lost and more than 150,000 were wounded while answering the call for duty.

In 1968, I was a naïve 19-year-old who, in the words of the Kenny Rogers song “Ruby Don’t Take Your Love to Town,” was proud to go and do “my patriotic chore.”

I became part of the escalation, which was an effort to bring a prompt and favorable conclusion to the war. I paid little attention to the resentment that we were in a country few people could locate on a globe, including me. As the number of fatalities grew so did the domestic opposition. I was one of the fortunate ones to return all in one piece.