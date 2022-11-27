Another Voice: Veterans' traumatic brain injuries can have deadly results

We love our superheroes. There’s only one problem. They don’t exist.

But America is home to real-life heroes. We interact with the men and women who served in Iraq and Afghanistan every day. We honor them, and all of our veterans, on Veterans Day. To them, service is in their DNA, and they never stopped giving. After their tours of duty and military careers were over, many became paramedics, firefighters, police officers, community leader and public servants. As we reflect on their bravery, commitment and strength, it’s not enough to simply say “thank you for your service.”

We owe it to them to care for their wounds of war, and keep them whole as well. Thousands of veterans continue to struggle with service-related injuries, including traumatic brain injury (TBI) and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), which often accompanies a brain injury.

Nearly 450,000 combat veterans have returned from their tours of duty in either Iraq or Afghanistan with TBI sustained from an improvised explosive device blast, the explosion of a rocket-propelled grenade or the concussive force of heavy artillery. All are struggling with a potentially devastating, yet outwardly invisible consequence of service to our nation.

TBI often goes undiagnosed because it often doesn’t appear on standard MRIs. This invisible injury can lead to substance abuse, unemployment, homelessness and the final stop on the downward spiral, suicide.

Organizations like the Resurrecting Lives Foundation help veterans with TBI receive the expert medical care, rehabilitation and community support services they need for a successful civilian life. Our goal is to keep former military service members in “service” to their families and communities by collaborating for their brain health.

Our veterans learned to serve together, and volunteered their lives for their brothers and sisters in arms – irrespective of their economic, ethnic or other differences. Their continued service will be denied to society if we don’t give them the medical care and community support they need to recover from TBI and other invisible combat injuries.

If you are a veteran or know a veteran suffering from TBI, PTSD or other difficulties, please contact us at resurrectinglives.org. We will assist you in navigating your path to recovery.

Let’s pledge to support our veterans. We can make a difference in their lives – and hopefully reaffirm their lives. You know they won’t think twice about saving our lives. That’s because they’re heroes, and the world needs them now more than ever.

Dr. Chrisanne Gordon is the founder of the Ohio-based Resurrecting Lives Foundation, a nonprofit collaborating with services for Global War on Terror veterans struggling with a Traumatic Brain Injury.