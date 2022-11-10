Another Voice: Veterans are essential to the success of small business

Like the American flag that they have served under and fought for, our veterans remain the very fabric that this country was built on. Many veterans have taken what they learned in the military and have applied it to the business world. Many have gone on to become successful entrepreneurs. In fact, there are 63,243 veteran-owned businesses in New York State alone.

Since 1953, the U.S. Small Business Administration has been providing entrepreneurial assistance to veterans and service-disabled veterans who return home to start, resume or grow their business.

Building a successful small business requires discipline, hard work and dedication – traits that are in no short supply among service members, veterans and military spouses. Members of the military community have the skill sets to handle the challenges of being a business owner.

Time, effort, and grit – combined with community support and resources from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) – propel members of the military community to launch and maintain profitable businesses. The endeavors of business ownership are life-changing for owners and those around them, from family members and community members to patrons. More often than not, family members are motivated to either create additional businesses or assist in the one created by the veteran.

SBA offers special assistance for small businesses owned by or employing activated Reserve and National Guard members. For example, if you employ a military reservist who is then called to active duty, SBA will provide loans to help eligible small businesses with operating expenses until that employee returns through our Military Reservist Economic Injury Disaster Loan program.

Additionally, SBA supports a nationwide network of Veteran Business Opportunity Centers which, along with SBA’s other resource partners, provide business counseling and training to our veterans and their spouses. According to the most recent small business profile for New York State, veterans make up 2.7% of workers and own 3.4% of the businesses.

Because of the value that our veterans bring to our business community, SBA also connects them with another important source of funding – federal contracts. Government contracting offers huge financial opportunities for veteran-owned small businesses. What better way to reward our veterans than offering an opportunity to do business with the nation they have served?

Veteran small businesses can compete for set-aside contracts at the VA through the Veterans First Contracting program. Businesses must be verified as a VOSB or SDVOSB to participate.

At the SBA, we know that with the right tools and opportunities, our nation’s veterans can continue to build our economy for the long term; and SBA’s Atlantic Region is here to help.

For more information about the SBA’s veterans programs, visit SBA Veteran Resources.

Marlene Cintron is Region 2 SBA Regional Administrator.