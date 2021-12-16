Another Voice: Verdict inflation hurts trucking firms and consumers

Rising prices have led many to examine the workings of our nation’s supply chain. Our economy relies on trucking companies to move raw materials and finished goods in a timely and cost-effective manner, ensuring smooth business operations and consumer access to products.
Despite its critical role, the trucking industry is beset by high insurance costs and expensive litigation due to the rise of “nuclear verdicts,” which are compounding our supply chain issues as we seek to rebuild from the Covid-19 pandemic.
The past decade has seen a dramatic increase in nuclear verdicts – civil judgments of $10 million or more. Just one of these awards can sound a company’s death knell. Jury awards for truck crashes above $1 million soared nearly 1,000% to an average of $22.3 million between 2010 and 2018. Rather than leading to greater safety on the road, fatal truck crashes increased 43% between 2010 and 2019. The math is simple: Costs are skyrocketing for trucking companies, leading to increased prices for consumers, without reducing collisions.
The dramatic increase in the size of jury awards and the resulting higher cost of liability insurance are caused by an inflation in verdict awards that far outpaces standard inflation. In the case of the trucking industry, these costs are felt by all businesses that rely on effective and affordable shipping of goods, and the customers who pay higher prices to compensate for higher costs for trucking companies.
Causes of this verdict inflation include eroding trust in corporations and lawsuit lending, in which investment firms provide capital to plaintiffs in return for a hefty share of settlements, but the largest factor by far is the behavior of the trial bar.
Trial lawyers have spared no effort to twist the purpose of civil litigation and inflate judgments to line their own pockets. In court, lawyers use sophisticated psychological techniques to stir up strong emotions in jurors. Outside the courtroom, lawyers aggressively advertise to create more lawsuits, and share strategies to increase awards across the board.
Plaintiffs attorneys have also employed techniques like anchoring, requesting an unreasonably large judgment such that it remains excessive even when reduced. The growth of nuclear verdicts has normalized excessive judgments as a punitive measure, even though financial damages are meant to compensate plaintiffs, not punish defendants.
Nuclear verdicts and verdict inflation are harming trucking companies across the country, and New York is no exception. The Empire State was recently named the country’s second-worst “judicial hellhole” by the American Tort Reform Association, and the costs of the state’s litigation-friendly environment plague businesses and consumers across industries. This stems from a state legislature that is too often eager to pass bills expanding opportunities for litigation, enriching trial lawyers who donate generously to legislators’ campaign coffers.
The impact of verdict inflation on the trucking industry is being felt by businesses of all sizes and consumers across the state. To rectify this, New York must rein in punitive nuclear verdicts and combat abuse of the judicial system. If the Legislature doesn’t act, verdict inflation will only grow, with nuclear verdicts and skyrocketing insurance costs burdening trucking companies and the millions that rely upon them.
Kendra Hems is president at the Trucking Association of New York. Tom Stebbins is executive director at the Lawsuit Reform Alliance of New York.