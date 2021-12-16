Another Voice: Verdict inflation hurts trucking firms and consumers

Rising prices have led many to examine the workings of our nation’s supply chain. Our economy relies on trucking companies to move raw materials and finished goods in a timely and cost-effective manner, ensuring smooth business operations and consumer access to products.

Despite its critical role, the trucking industry is beset by high insurance costs and expensive litigation due to the rise of “nuclear verdicts,” which are compounding our supply chain issues as we seek to rebuild from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The past decade has seen a dramatic increase in nuclear verdicts – civil judgments of $10 million or more. Just one of these awards can sound a company’s death knell. Jury awards for truck crashes above $1 million soared nearly 1,000% to an average of $22.3 million between 2010 and 2018. Rather than leading to greater safety on the road, fatal truck crashes increased 43% between 2010 and 2019. The math is simple: Costs are skyrocketing for trucking companies, leading to increased prices for consumers, without reducing collisions.