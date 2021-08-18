Another Voice: Vaccine mandates could roil U.S. military

With President Biden’s recent announcement mandating vaccinations for federal employees, many service members are cautiously awaiting further guidance as to whether they will be added to this ever-growing list.
The president has been closely working with the Department of Defense on how they would try to implement these vaccines across the military. As commander in chief, Biden would have the authority to mandate a vaccine from a technical standpoint. However, when it comes to vaccinations and the military – and given the recent issues with forced anthrax and malaria vaccines – things are not as straightforward as they seem.
The biggest balancing act would be on how and what exemptions would be offered to service members who are prompted to get vaccinated. Many will fight the vaccine given its lack of full approval from the Food and Drug Administration. We already know that even fully vaccinated people can spread the virus. Those not willing to get the vaccine might qualify for a waiver or exemption such as a religious exemption (if the vaccine was produced or tested with fetal cell lines) or medical (if there is a doctor willing to say that there could be an adverse side effect because of some predisposition).
Would those exempt members be able to remain socially distant, and would they have to abide by the same standards federal employees have when it comes to weekly testing? This issue only gets more complicated as service members may be required to travel to places with low vaccination or high Covid-19 infection rates.
When this order arrives, the failure to comply may possibly be treated as a criminal act. Those refusing to take the vaccine and not qualifying for a waiver or exemption will likely be administratively separated, if not have their careers significantly damaged.
This isn’t the first time the military has dealt with a controversial vaccine mandate. The anthrax vaccine back in the early 2000s was highly contested among military members as it was also not fully approved by the FDA.
There was a second quasi-vaccine controversy when service members were forced to take an anti-malaria medication, mefloquine, that has since been linked to PTSD and other related neurological illnesses. Former service members have filed numerous lawsuits alleging the drug caused them to suffer brain damage.
Only time will tell how the vaccine mandates will go over in the military as many branches have already begun to gear up for administration of these vaccines. With the consequences of refusing the vaccine being administrative separation or potential court-martial, service members who are looking to get an exemption should be aware of their branch’s rules and timelines so they can best protect both their career and their health.
Anthony Kuhn is a managing partner with Tully Rinckey’s Buffalo office.