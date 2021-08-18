Another Voice: Vaccine mandates could roil U.S. military

With President Biden’s recent announcement mandating vaccinations for federal employees, many service members are cautiously awaiting further guidance as to whether they will be added to this ever-growing list.

The president has been closely working with the Department of Defense on how they would try to implement these vaccines across the military. As commander in chief, Biden would have the authority to mandate a vaccine from a technical standpoint. However, when it comes to vaccinations and the military – and given the recent issues with forced anthrax and malaria vaccines – things are not as straightforward as they seem.

The biggest balancing act would be on how and what exemptions would be offered to service members who are prompted to get vaccinated. Many will fight the vaccine given its lack of full approval from the Food and Drug Administration. We already know that even fully vaccinated people can spread the virus. Those not willing to get the vaccine might qualify for a waiver or exemption such as a religious exemption (if the vaccine was produced or tested with fetal cell lines) or medical (if there is a doctor willing to say that there could be an adverse side effect because of some predisposition).