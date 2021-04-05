Another Voice: Vaccination passports are barrier to equity for WNY

I got my “Fauci Ouchie” last week and am scheduled to be fully vaccinated by mid-April.

Let me be clear, although I do believe that vaccination prevents the spread and is overall good for the society, I don’t believe encouraging New York business to use vaccination passports is the answer. Depriving people from enjoying life without getting vaccinated or tested is a barrier to equity, will bring up a slew of ethical concerns and will hurt Western New York’s economy.

Moreover, it has been widely acknowledged that Western New York has been struggling with availability from the get go. While I qualified in February, I was only able to secure an appointment for the end of March and even then, I had to drive to Rochester. This is because mass vaccine sites around Buffalo perpetually had no availability. Although most New Yorkers will be eligible starting Tuesday, it looks like the earliest appointment at a state site in Erie County is in May.

With vaccinations open to everyone, the amount of people who will need it for vaccination passports to be equitably used will be overwhelming. Pushing businesses to use vaccination passports to admit people to events will slow down the economy in Western New York yet again.