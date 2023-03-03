There’s no other way to say it. Transit is an essential service.

New Yorkers across the state rely on it to get to work, school, medical appointments and more. By providing a safe and reliable way for people to connect, the economy keeps moving.

But we find ourselves nearing a breaking point. All upstate and downstate transit systems are facing dual problems – a terrible combination of structural operating deficits and rising capital investment needs.

Transit systems are dealing with the loss of revenue, impacts of inflation, rising capital requirements from the transition to zero emission vehicles, and customer demands for increased service frequencies and new mobility options.

Upstate systems face an additional hurdle – they are extremely reliant on state general funds to get the funding they need to expand their systems and meet the growing needs of their customers.

We are very thankful to our governor and legislators for their past support of and dedication to public transportation.

Now we ask them to support new dedicated, sustainable revenues so we can plan for and provide the essential services our communities require and to support the state’s initiatives for climate change, affordable housing, and economic growth.

These admirable goals can only be achieved with robust and thriving transit systems.

Our transit agencies, employees and customers thank Gov. Kathy Hochul for recognizing the importance of public transportation in her FY 2023-24 executive budget. We strongly support the governor’s commitment to provide new dedicated revenues to the MTA to put their finances on a sound footing.

But we need the same commitment of new dedicated, sustainable revenues for transit customers in upstate urban and rural communities. Upstate communities need and deserve stronger state investment in transit service so that our residents have the same opportunities for mobility, access, and economic growth.

With adequate dedicated funding, our systems will be in a strong fiscal position to continue offering the broad range of state-of-the-art services we currently offer while also adding system enhancements to better meet the needs of our communities.

We urge the governor and state lawmakers to take this opportunity to solve a statewide funding problem and provide new dedicated, sustainable revenues to transit systems in all upstate and downstate communities in the final state budget.

Bill Carpenter is the president of the New York Public Transit Association (NYPTA).