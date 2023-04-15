From improving students’ physical and mental health, and academic outcomes, to eliminating social stigmas and saving families money each month, the massive benefits of universal free school meals are easy to see for kids and families. What many people might not know is that universal free school meals will also support New York farmers.

Critically, Healthy School Meals for All eliminates school meal debt, which is a silent killer for school meal programs and operating budgets. In many schools, outstanding debt is paid from the general fund, taking away resources schools need for everything from hiring teachers to providing school supplies.

To avoid these negative impacts, school nutrition directors have to spend their time acting as debt collectors instead of implementing programs like Farm to School, which connects schools with local farms to purchase fresh produce for student meals. We know how greatly beneficial these programs are thanks to local school districts that have already implemented them. For example, in communities like Buffalo, where an innovative Farm to School program has received national acclaim for going beyond providing fresh local produce to include an Agriculture Literacy Week, classroom lessons to teach kids about nutrition and where their food comes from, and even a local food truck. But this is only possible because Buffalo provides universal free school meals.

Funding Healthy School Meals for All would allow more schools to partner with farms to provide fresh, local produce to students. This would be a major economic boon for small farms as well as rural and suburban communities where poverty is prevalent but less concentrated than in urban school districts. When students eat two meals each day at school, families are able to save, on average, $140 per month per student. That adds up fast, especially for families that are struggling to make ends meet at a time when prices for everyday essentials are on the rise.

There is widespread support for free universal school meals – nearly 90% of New Yorkers support the policy. Nationally, California, Maine and Colorado have passed permanent universal school meals policies, and Vermont, Massachusetts and Nevada have established free school meals for students for the 2022–2023 school year, while other states are considering similar legislation.

New York Farm Bureau thanks both the Senate and Assembly for including $280 million for universal school meals in their budget proposals, which, if funded, would allocate just 0.1% of the state budget to accomplish the goals of this important legislation.

Healthy School Meals for All will help New York fight food insecurity, provide relief to struggling families and support New York farmers. New York Farm Bureau respectfully urges Go. Kathy Hochul to meet the Legislature and fund this critical policy in the state budget this year.

Bob Nolan is New York Farm Bureau state director.