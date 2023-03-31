No matter our political affiliations, we can all agree that whether or not someone goes to jail should not be determined by how wealthy they are. That was my policy from the day I took my oath of office as a district attorney. The 2019 changes to New York’s bail laws sought to put this basic premise into law.

The reform ensured that people accused of most misdemeanors and nonviolent felonies would not be required to buy their freedom. Instead, people charged with crimes can await court dates from home while continuing to work and take care of family. As a district attorney in upstate New York, I welcomed these changes and the principles they stood for.

Since enactment, bail reform has proven to be a success. A recent report from FWD.us found that thanks to bail reform, 24,000 fewer people had bail set on their cases, $104 million dollars were kept in communities, and 1.9 million nights were spent in homes instead of jails. At the same time, return-to-court rates increased.

This has all been accomplished without hurting public safety. Re-arrest rates have remained about the same. In Tompkins County, where I serve, we released 646 people without cash bail in the two years following bail reform’s implementation, and only 1% of them were arrested again on a violent felony charge. Further, there is no link between pandemic-era rises in violent crimes – which have happened in a variety of jurisdictions all over the country – and bail reform.

Despite the positive impacts of bail reform – ones that I have seen make our justice system fairer and safer – there is a proposal that would remove a clause of the law that requires judges to set the “least restrictive” condition that “will reasonably assure [a person’s] return to court.”

Some people think the current standard is confusing to judges. However, I work with judges every day, and they tell me they understand the purpose of bail perfectly well. The Office of Court Administration testified just as much a few months ago. And as the district attorney responsible for giving my recommendation to judges when it comes to bail on a daily basis, I can say definitively that the law is clear on this standard.

The current standard does not confuse judges or district attorneys, but its absence would. The proposal to take out this standard would be a major change, and a deeply harmful one. It would give judges free rein to set cash bail, exactly what bail reform sought to prevent, and it would allow human bias to influence these decisions. In a system that has discriminated against people of color for centuries, allowing for bias puts Black and brown people at great risk.

The proposed change is dangerous, and it’s a political distraction from addressing the root causes of crime and interventions that could actually create public safety.

I am proud that Tompkins County is an example of how the justice system can and should work in New York. We’ve brought our jail population down to record lows, in part thanks to bail reform. We have more alternatives to incarceration than virtually any other place in the state, as we rely on both pre- and post-arrest programs for people struggling with poverty, addiction or mental health issues. Alternative courts and diversion programs are the kinds of investments we ought to be looking at on a statewide level to create true public safety, rather than fixating on bail reform.

We cannot revert to a system where a poor person languishes behind bars while a rich person goes free for the same charge. Bail reform has ensured fairness and consistency in our justice system and it would be a mistake to undo this progress. As someone who knows both the problems and the potential of the justice system, I urge New York lawmakers to reject any and all efforts to remove the current standard from bail laws. If we don’t protect bail reform, both justice and safety will be jeopardized.

Matthew Van Houten is the district attorney of Tompkins County.