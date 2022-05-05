Another Voice: Understanding brain death

The Buffalo News recently published the story of Beverly Whitehead, a woman who had been determined to be brain dead, and her family’s fight to continue the use of equipment designed to sustain life. It is with sadness that my colleagues and I learned of her unfortunate death, and of her family’s grief.

As humans, understanding death is a challenge. Even with the idea of an afterlife, acceptance in passing is difficult. An untimely death can cause confusion and anger. Even subtle choices in wording can alter the experience of a family when a member dies. Determining death by neurologic criteria (brain death) requires a specially qualified physician to perform a set of procedures over a period of time by well-established criteria to be certain of irreversible, total loss of brain function. To say brain death is the same as saying death, and people do not recover from death. To say “life support” in a case of brain dead is to suggest that the facts of the situation are not facts, but uninformed opinion.

Too often, the term brain death is used interchangeably with coma and vegetative state. Coma is an acute temporary loss of partial brain function and consciousness where automatic function can continue. A vegetative state, or persisting vegetative state, can be prolonged or even irreversible partial loss of brain function. In either case, a person would not be considered brain dead following the rigorous determination process.

The comments following the Whitehead article show the full importance of language. The well-intended sympathy seen there may be part of human nature, but the “kindness” of stating rumors and third-hand stories based on a wish for life complicates the grief of a loving family. Of the over 10,000 determinations of brain death annually in the U.S., I was unable to find any recorded case of a person who has undergone an actual determination of brain death coming back to life.

My worry is that this tendency is a sign of an increasing loss of confidence in science-based professions such as medicine. This erosion of confidence occurs at many levels, including these everyday errors in language. My hope is that other families might be spared the same grief if we, as a society, speak more clearly about brain death and its full meaning. An opportunity to ask questions about this and other end-of-life issues would be during a talk about advance directives with your medical provider. A good plain language discussion of brain death is available online at Yale bioethics (Google search: Yale brain death). Information about end-of-life discussions is also available online at TheConversationProject.org.

Daniel Miori is a practicing physician assistant who works on the palliative care team at ECMC. He is also an author and co-editor of a soon-to-be-published book about learning health systems and their ability to identify barriers to access in palliative care.