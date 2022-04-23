Another Voice: Ukraine has eerie echoes of World War I’s origins

Lately, I’ve been reminded of a Poli Sci course I took with Professor Glenn Snyder at UB back in the 1970s. Although I didn’t fully appreciate it at the time, a lot of things I learned in that class have echoed back to me through the ensuing years.

Snyder began the class by asking, “What were the origins of World War I?” Some of us lamely muttered something about the assassination of Archduke Franz Ferdinand. Snyder then patiently explained it was more of a chain reaction leading up to the assassination. Since then, I’ve come to regard the assassination as merely the last block removed in a game of Jenga.

Among the precipitating factors, Germany, jealous of Britain’s colonies and naval superiority, soon found itself in an arms race with England.

Start with instability stoked by immigration, the emergence of radical political movements and resources wasted on militarism and profiteering. Add a few crazed leaders, sibling jealousy and competition and, perhaps, inbreeding among the royals, and you had a recipe for a war.

Recently, I shared some scenes from the Marx Brothers’ classic film “Duck Soup.” Sylvania floods Fredonia with refugees in order to destabilize it prior to a war. Students readily saw parallels between the film and the millions of Ukrainians flooding Poland, Slovakia, Romania, the Baltics, etc. These countries will presumably be next when Russia attempts to reclaim its lost Soviet empire.

Russia feels threatened because some former Soviet satellites joined NATO. Russia is also worried by countries tugged toward the West by democratization, capitalism, consumerism and cultural imperialism.

All of this might well cause one to wonder if we are going to have to refight WWI and experience all of its accompanying horrors, including the use of chemical weapons.

The big difference is, this time, there are oodles of nuclear weapons. Putin has threatened the West with “unintended consequences” if it persists in sending aid to the Ukrainians.

You might well find yourself singing a line or two from P.F. Sloan’s “Eve of Destruction.” I keep thinking of Randy Newman’s “Political Science,” that little satirical masterpiece about nukes, knee-jerk hatreds, and the dangers and consequences of ethnic and national stereotyping.

Too often in this life, I have run into fools or drunks or drunken fools who think the solution to every international dispute is to simply “nuke ‘em.”

Can we save the Ukrainians without repeating WWI or fighting a nuclear war, a war that at least environmentally, everyone loses?

It seems that all most of us can do is watch, as the poet Mathew Arnold put it, “where ignorant armies clash by night.”

A former dean and professor of English and education, Dan Schwartz, J.D., Ph.D. teaches business at SUNY Buffalo State College.