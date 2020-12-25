Another Voice: UB’s Team Alice has resources promoting senior safety

On a snowy Sunday, the day after Christmas, 1920, the world gained an intrepid, engaging and irrepressible individual named Alice, a bright light who continues to shine in the darkness.

Like others of "the greatest generation," Alice persevered through the Great Depression, World War II, unemployment, divorce and raising me as a single mother without complaint or self-pity but with humor and endless optimism. While money was tight, joy, laughter and music were abundant in our humble home.

If ever there was a person who embodied the joie de vivre spirit, it was Alice Brennan. I often referred to her as the family’s Lucille Ball, the life of the party and my best friend.

In life she was a hard-working woman, tireless caregiver and my biggest cheerleader. In death she is a beacon of light: Her life’s final chapter has educated thousands of medical, nursing, pharmacy and physical therapy students across the region and the nation about the life-saving importance of medication safety for older patients.

As the world navigates the challenges of a terrifying global pandemic, it is easy to forget the pandemic of medical errors that has infected U.S. health care for decades: Its most vulnerable victims are the fragile elderly.