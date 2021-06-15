Another Voice: UB Foundation committed to climate goals of the university

After several years of due diligence, the Board of Trustees at the University at Buffalo Foundation (UBF) has divested from companies that derive revenues from fossil fuel investment in its U.S. public equities portfolio. In addition, UBF will make no new investments in dedicated fossil fuel strategies and will continue to seek to reduce its remaining exposure to fossil fuel companies.

Furthermore, as part of its due diligence, the UBF Investment Committee has not only developed, but implemented, a rigorous process to carefully consider various environmental, social and governance elements in its investment decisions. The UBF Investment Committee is working closely with its new investment adviser – Cambridge Associates – to thoroughly review UBF’s remaining fossil fuel exposure.

As University at Buffalo President Satish K. Tripathi has stated, UB “continues to demonstrate the clear, measurable steps we are taking to respond to the increasing pace and intensity of global climate change by putting UB on a path to achieve climate neutrality by 2030.” The UBF Trustees fully support President Tripathi’s vision to make this a reality.