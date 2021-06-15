Another Voice: UB Foundation committed to climate goals of the university

After several years of due diligence, the Board of Trustees at the University at Buffalo Foundation (UBF) has divested from companies that derive revenues from fossil fuel investment in its U.S. public equities portfolio. In addition, UBF will make no new investments in dedicated fossil fuel strategies and will continue to seek to reduce its remaining exposure to fossil fuel companies.
Furthermore, as part of its due diligence, the UBF Investment Committee has not only developed, but implemented, a rigorous process to carefully consider various environmental, social and governance elements in its investment decisions. The UBF Investment Committee is working closely with its new investment adviser – Cambridge Associates – to thoroughly review UBF’s remaining fossil fuel exposure.
As University at Buffalo President Satish K. Tripathi has stated, UB “continues to demonstrate the clear, measurable steps we are taking to respond to the increasing pace and intensity of global climate change by putting UB on a path to achieve climate neutrality by 2030.” The UBF Trustees fully support President Tripathi’s vision to make this a reality.
In fact, over the last several years, the UBF Board of Trustees and the members of the UBF Investment Committee have been discussing how to maintain our fiduciary duty to maximize risk-adjusted long-term financial returns for the betterment of the university as they continue towards its goal of net-zero emissions.
We have been making some investment decisions towards this end through a careful and deliberative process to which we will continue to adhere.
In 2007, UB was among the charter signatories on the American College and University Presidents’ Climate Commitment, now known as the Presidents’ Climate Leadership Commitments. This landmark agreement, which has been signed by 605 higher education institutions, formalizes UB’s commitment of taking concrete steps to become carbon neutral by 2030 and to accelerate research and educational efforts to help restabilize the earth’s climate.
The Board and Investment Committee continue to have a productive dialogue with multiple University at Buffalo stakeholders, including Fossil Fuel Free, as we work to optimize the portfolio from both the investment and sustainability perspectives.
There is a strong commitment to continuously improving the UBF portfolio, further reducing the remaining fossil fuel exposure, and investing in strategies which integrate environmental, social and governance considerations.
The bottom line is that the UBF Board of Trustees is confident that we can align with the University’s sustainability goals while maintaining strong investment performance.
Gregory M. Bauer (’82) is the chair of the UBF Board of Trustees. Gregg S. Fisher (‘92) is chair of the UBF Investment Committee.