Another Voice: U.S. vaccine aid could prod Canada to reopen border

Here in Western New York our relationship with Canada is unique and special. We are one region and two countries.
Growing up here, we frequently traveled across the river for youth hockey tournaments and summer visits to the old Crystal Beach Amusement Park. Equally common for Canadians was coming down to watch the Maple Leafs play the Sabres and of course our mutual passion for the Buffalo Bills. And we both agree that Tim Hortons makes a great cup of coffee.
We have always shared a strong cross-border economy, from tourism to automotive manufacturing, we are a powerful and growing binational economic force. Most important are the personal relationships, from lifelong friendships to true binational families.
All this has been put on hold on during 15 months of family separations, stifled economies and anxious homeowners. The current policy of indefinite border closure has caused grief and uncertainly at a time when neither Americans nor Canadians need it. We must address this problem proactively and cooperatively.
We have a surplus of vaccines produced by AstraZeneca. These vaccines have yet to receive approval in the U.S. but are approved in Canada. This is our opportunity to move toward reopening the border. We have sent 1.5 million doses to Canada, but we could and should share millions more doses, as our current vaccine supply is expected to continue to outpace demand.
Americans have enjoyed a relatively fast and organized vaccine rollout. The result is that any American over age 16 may receive a vaccine. Ages 12-15 will soon be eligible. Thankfully, we now have the stockpile to deliver that vaccine to anyone who wants it. The Canadian stockpile, regrettably, has been unreliable. We can help our northern neighbor, but this shouldn’t be a one-sided gesture of good faith.
Americans are getting vaccinated at remarkable rates, and our positivity rates are trending down. We have done the work to move our country out of this pandemic and this must be reflected in U.S.–Canadian border policy.
With an increased vaccine rollout on both sides of the border, we need a cooperative solution to allow families to reunite and property owners to check on their homes. A plan that implements a safe set of standards for all cross-border travelers is essential to moving our region forward and ending the 15-monthlong period of heartache and uncertainty.
Each nation has a role to play in this reopening. We should be willing share our vaccine surplus with our neighbors in Canada and, in exchange, the Canadian government should promptly begin working with us to initiate a border reopening plan. This stalemate must end.
Rep. Chris Jacobs is a Republican representing the 27th District.