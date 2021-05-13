Another Voice: U.S. vaccine aid could prod Canada to reopen border

Here in Western New York our relationship with Canada is unique and special. We are one region and two countries.

Growing up here, we frequently traveled across the river for youth hockey tournaments and summer visits to the old Crystal Beach Amusement Park. Equally common for Canadians was coming down to watch the Maple Leafs play the Sabres and of course our mutual passion for the Buffalo Bills. And we both agree that Tim Hortons makes a great cup of coffee.

We have always shared a strong cross-border economy, from tourism to automotive manufacturing, we are a powerful and growing binational economic force. Most important are the personal relationships, from lifelong friendships to true binational families.

All this has been put on hold on during 15 months of family separations, stifled economies and anxious homeowners. The current policy of indefinite border closure has caused grief and uncertainly at a time when neither Americans nor Canadians need it. We must address this problem proactively and cooperatively.