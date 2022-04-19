Another Voice: U.S. needs a strategy to keep farmland productive

Luckily for my family, we get along. So when it came to deciding what to do with our farm, we agreed to form a trust to keep the land together.

Right now, we rent most of our land to neighbors, who like most farmers, are getting on in years.

The U.S. Census of Agriculture, taken every five years, found that the average farmer was 57.5 years old in 2017, up from 56.3 years in 2012

These aging farmers, like us, must make decisions about what to do with their farms, as their children move to urban areas and real estate developers are eager to buy their land.

Without policies to dedicate land to small-scale, prospective farmers, the future of agriculture is in danger. According to the American Farmland Trust, approximately 40% of U.S. farmland is owned by people over 65, and thus will presumably change hands over the next 15 years.

Some farmers see an opportunity to cash in. According to the USDA, farm real estate values increased 7% from 2020 to 2021 alone.

Contributing to that increase is the pension firm known as Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association, which has been involved in large-scale transactions totaling hundreds of thousands of acres of farmland in the United States and elsewhere. Critics claim that TIAA’s acquisitions drive up land prices and contribute to the creation of plantation-style operations that use environmentally harmful chemicals.

Meanwhile, as of 2020, various European countries, as well as China, have spent billions to purchase millions of acres.

Even Bill Gates is taking advantage. The co-founder of Microsoft is now the nation’s largest private owner of farmland, with 269,000 acres as of 2020. “It’s an asset with increasing value,” explains American Farmland Trust CEO John Piotti.

Some policies could protect farmland from wealthy elites and developers. For instance, the Bankhead-Jones Farm Tenant Act, a New Deal-era reform, created a land bank, which made the government a vehicle for transferring property to new farmers, instead of the market.

There’s a similar idea in the current Justice for Black Farmers Act. This bill would help potential Black farmers with credit and technical assistance to acquire farms of 160 or fewer acres. And if a farmer begins, but quits, the land reverts to the USDA.

For farmers who are aging and want to keep their land in agriculture, certain policies may work as bridges to a new generation. Hopefully, our legislators realize that the future of our country’s food system is at stake.

Anthony Pahnke is the vice president of Family Farm Defenders and an associate professor of international relations at San Francisco State University. This column was produced for Progressive Perspectives.