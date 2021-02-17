Another Voice: U.S. must use technology to end drunken driving

On a sunny Wednesday afternoon in 1984, my phone rang. It was my mother. She could barely speak the words: “It’s Becky and Timmy. They’re both dead.”

Becky was my 32-year-old sister. Timmy was Becky’s 22-month-old son. A drunken driver had crossed into their lane and hit them head-on. Becky died instantly. Timmy survived for about two more hours, dying just before his father got to the hospital – the same hospital where Becky worked as an ER nurse.

Back in the 1960s, our 18-year-old cousin, John, was killed while riding with a friend who was driving drunk. Before Becky was born, our 20-year-old uncle, Robert, was an ambulance driver. One day, a drunken driver hit the ambulance, killing Robert.

How many tragedies does my family have to endure at the hands of drunken drivers before our society ends this horrendous problem?

I urge Sens. Charles E. Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand to support reintroduction and passage of the RIDE (Reduce Impaired Driving for Everyone) Act, which sought to harness technology to stop drunken driving. This bipartisan measure was pending in committee when the 116th Congress ended. The House approved its version in 2020.