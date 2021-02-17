Another Voice: U.S. must use technology to end drunken driving

On a sunny Wednesday afternoon in 1984, my phone rang. It was my mother. She could barely speak the words: “It’s Becky and Timmy. They’re both dead.”
Becky was my 32-year-old sister. Timmy was Becky’s 22-month-old son. A drunken driver had crossed into their lane and hit them head-on. Becky died instantly. Timmy survived for about two more hours, dying just before his father got to the hospital – the same hospital where Becky worked as an ER nurse.
Back in the 1960s, our 18-year-old cousin, John, was killed while riding with a friend who was driving drunk. Before Becky was born, our 20-year-old uncle, Robert, was an ambulance driver. One day, a drunken driver hit the ambulance, killing Robert.
How many tragedies does my family have to endure at the hands of drunken drivers before our society ends this horrendous problem?
I urge Sens. Charles E. Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand to support reintroduction and passage of the RIDE (Reduce Impaired Driving for Everyone) Act, which sought to harness technology to stop drunken driving. This bipartisan measure was pending in committee when the 116th Congress ended. The House approved its version in 2020.
The legislation directs the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to conduct a rule-making that results in a requirement for drunken driving prevention technology in all vehicles. Such technology includes driver monitoring systems, which can detect signs of distracted, impaired or fatigued driving, and alcohol detection systems, which use sensors to determine whether a driver is drunk and then prevent the vehicle from moving.
Schumer is a longtime supporter of efforts to stop drunken driving. He’s also a true leader in supporting such technologies, even steering federal funds to help develop them. But these technologies have been languishing in the auto industry’s R&D labs. It’s time to get them into vehicles. In fact, a study last year by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety showed that more than 9,400 lives could be saved if all new cars had this technology.
Mothers Against Drunk Driving and others have done everything possible, and their efforts over the past 40 years have helped reduce drunken driving deaths by 52%. But more than 10,000 people still die annually because of people driving drunk. Technology is essential to make further progress.
In 2007, Toyota said it hoped to have such systems in their cars by the end of 2009. And Nissan developed a drunken driving prevention car more than a decade ago. European regulators are currently pursuing such technologies in their markets. America needs to be in the driver’s seat on this technology.
Wendy Hamilton is a past president of Mothers Against Drunk Driving.