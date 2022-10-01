Each time we have a heavy snowstorm here in Buffalo my twice-removed cousin Maheen from Tehran, whom I have never met, calls to check if we are OK.

My family and I came to Buffalo from Iran in the late '70s and settled here. I consider and introduce myself as an American with Iranian heritage and values. My precious mom, who passed in 2016, told us that “America is our mother by choice.” But Iran remains our mother by birth. One remains connected, and it gives you heartache when it is on fire.

Now that Iran is in civil unrest, I called to check on my twice-removed cousin, Maheen. There was no answer and I learned quickly from another cousin that Maheen has been hospitalized and is in critical condition. “What happened, I asked?” “We are in defiance of the government. We are having a revolution.” “A revolution?" I asked. Our conversation was abruptly cut short. I have not been able to reconnect through the phone.

My cousin whom I never met died of severe injuries resulting from being beaten by a sharp metal object by the morality police. I owe it to her and countless others who are sacrificing their lives for freedom, not to let their deaths go in vain.

I am writing this on behalf of my Iranian American community here in Western New York, asking our representatives to officially support the citizens of Iran in their recent efforts to gain freedom from the oppressive and totalitarian regime in Iran. We are asking our representatives, as well as Buffalonians, to publicly condemn the government's brutal and violent reprisal against its own people, which has resulted in the deaths of hundreds of unarmed citizens and counting.

We are asking Congress to stand in solidarity with Iranian women and men who are fighting for justice for Mahsa Amini, the 22-year-old woman who was beaten to death over the improper wearing of the compulsory head cover. I did not know Mahsa nor had I met my cousin Maheen and humanity does not require that. I stand with the oppressed – whether in Afghanistan, Ukraine or Iran – irrespective of their religion, race, or nationality.

The Iranian people and especially young women have been the victims of endless human rights violations at the hands of a corrupt dictatorship and their Morality Police, for the past four decades. The time has come, and the Iranian people have chosen to fight and die in order to gain their freedom. We as Americans must support this battle against tyranny. In addition, we are asking our government to back any measures being taken to restore communications and/or expand internet access to the population of Iran, who are being systematically silenced through technology.

Finally, we are asking that this human rights violation take precedence over any nuclear deal being negotiated with this corrupt regime. All deals must come off the table. In closing we implore you to stand with the people and take constructive action against the dictatorship government of Iran, now.

Nadia Shahram, esq. is an attorney and matrimonial mediator.