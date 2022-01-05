Another Voice: U.S. must show strength to deter Putin’s war aims

Is Russian President Vladimir Putin willing to risk war by invading Ukraine? It’s complicated. Let’s start with a statement made by Konstantin Kosachev, Putin’s Parliamentary deputy speaker, on Russia’s state-run TV:

“We don’t have any plans to attack Ukraine. We don’t have any heightened military activity near Ukraine’s borders. There is no preparation underway for an offensive.”

We know this was an outright lie, told to his people on Russian state-owned television. He was fully aware that he had a military build-up already in place. The number is expected to reach 175,000 troops along Russia’s border with Ukraine.

Putin recently started saber rattling through what is apparently a requisite pretext going back to Nikita Krushchev’s propaganda strategy of instilling fear into their people through a disinformation campaign. His message: NATO and Ukraine are a serious threat to Russia and the lives of all Russian people.

Having illegally annexed Crimea in 2014, Russia now seeks control of the Kirch strait. He views this territory as belonging under Russian communist control and has warned that Russia will block any NATO attempt to send ships into the Sea of Azov.