Another Voice: U.S. must show strength to deter Putin’s war aims

Is Russian President Vladimir Putin willing to risk war by invading Ukraine? It’s complicated. Let’s start with a statement made by Konstantin Kosachev, Putin’s Parliamentary deputy speaker, on Russia’s state-run TV:
“We don’t have any plans to attack Ukraine. We don’t have any heightened military activity near Ukraine’s borders. There is no preparation underway for an offensive.”
We know this was an outright lie, told to his people on Russian state-owned television. He was fully aware that he had a military build-up already in place. The number is expected to reach 175,000 troops along Russia’s border with Ukraine.
Putin recently started saber rattling through what is apparently a requisite pretext going back to Nikita Krushchev’s propaganda strategy of instilling fear into their people through a disinformation campaign. His message: NATO and Ukraine are a serious threat to Russia and the lives of all Russian people.
Having illegally annexed Crimea in 2014, Russia now seeks control of the Kirch strait. He views this territory as belonging under Russian communist control and has warned that Russia will block any NATO attempt to send ships into the Sea of Azov.
With all the components of a Russian military invasion in place, yes, there is good reason for concern, but is Russia ready to lose two-thirds of its foreign trade revenue? I believe this is Putin’s way of sending a powerful signal to the U.S. and the West to stop all support to Ukraine and prevent Ukraine from ever joining NATO.
Putin desperately wants Russia to be viewed as a superpower and have a prestigious place on the world stage. He wants the West to fear Russia’s strength by his show of power. He remembers all too well Sen. John McCain referring to Russia as a “gas station masquerading as a country.”
President Biden recently met with the Russian president. Meeting one-on-one with the president of the United States is paramount for Putin. It shows Russian people that he is accepted as a powerful world leader. Biden has pledged unwavering support to Ukraine to include military aid.
Most recently the G-7 has warned Russia of “massive consequences” if Ukraine is attacked. Biden has stated that unless there is a de-escalation of military tension, the U.S. is ready to impose “strong economic and other measures.”
Along with suspending the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, these measures should focus on Russia’s financial network and on Putin and his oligarchs directly. Putin only respects and reacts to strength. This is the position Biden should come from.
Michael Liwicki is a retired and former FBI supervisory special agent whose expertise is in the field of foreign counterintelligence.