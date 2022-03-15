Another Voice: U.S. must make room for Ukrainian refugees

Home
no one leaves home unless
home is the mouth of a shark
you only run for the border
when you see the whole city running as well
– Warsan Shire
No one leaves home unless home is the mouth of a shark. It’s in the first stanza in Warsan Shire’s “Home.”
Read the entire poem. If you take nothing else from it, take that one line.
Think of that line when your video stream shows people fleeing the bombs and missiles that Russia is using to pummel Ukraine. Think of it when you see images of toddlers clutching stuffed toys, of preteens with pets tucked inside winter coats as they cross the border into Poland.
These are the refugees fleeing Vladimir Putin’s brutality. Where will they go, how will they survive, who can help them, how can they be helped?
European nations have stated the refugees can stay without question for three years, presuming, perhaps, that there will be a home to which they can return to by then. Images from the first weeks of the onslaught put that presumption into question.
Are we ready to welcome them here? Will we find room for the refugees?
We must. Every person deserves dignity, every person has inherent worth.
European nations, far more dependent on Russian energy than are we in the United States, are willing to make sacrifices if it means helping their neighbors. It’s about freedom.
We, too, must be willing to make sacrifices. Is $6 a gallon for gasoline too much to pay to further the cause of freedom? All of us should be prepared for higher prices.
We are used to getting what we want when we want it. Our seemingly insatiable demand in the face of a supply crunch during a pandemic prompted many to complain bitterly about rising prices and delays while seeking to place blame. We must get past that.
And we must welcome Ukrainians fleeing war, just as we must welcome any and all refugees.
We are in an era of a mass migration of people fleeing war, terrorism, drug lords, authoritarianism, starvation, earthquakes, hurricanes, tornadoes: These are the teeth of the shark.
No one leaves home unless home is the mouth of a shark.
Think of that line when you see images of the refugees at the border between Poland and Ukraine. Think also of the refugees at the U.S.-Mexican border.
A mother wading waist deep through a river to get to the other side, belongings slung over the shoulder and a child cradled against the chest, is no different from a mother with child crossing a border to escape a Russian bomb.
Home became too dangerous to stay. Let’s welcome them here.
Doug Sherman is a member of a ministry team from the Unitarian Universalist Church of Buffalo that recently completed a Home Again project with Journey’s End Refugee Services.