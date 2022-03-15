Another Voice: U.S. must make room for Ukrainian refugees

Are we ready to welcome them here? Will we find room for the refugees?

We must. Every person deserves dignity, every person has inherent worth.

European nations, far more dependent on Russian energy than are we in the United States, are willing to make sacrifices if it means helping their neighbors. It’s about freedom.

We, too, must be willing to make sacrifices. Is $6 a gallon for gasoline too much to pay to further the cause of freedom? All of us should be prepared for higher prices.

We are used to getting what we want when we want it. Our seemingly insatiable demand in the face of a supply crunch during a pandemic prompted many to complain bitterly about rising prices and delays while seeking to place blame. We must get past that.

And we must welcome Ukrainians fleeing war, just as we must welcome any and all refugees.

We are in an era of a mass migration of people fleeing war, terrorism, drug lords, authoritarianism, starvation, earthquakes, hurricanes, tornadoes: These are the teeth of the shark.

No one leaves home unless home is the mouth of a shark.