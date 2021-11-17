Another Voice: U.S. has the technology to avoid climate catastrophe

What George Will calls hysteria in a recent column is real world, fact- and science-based alarm at the unfolding emergency we are now living in.

In his smug recounting of the errors made in the prediction of “peak oil,” he has fallen into a similar trap. The trap is the supposition that the technology of the day will not change. In fact, he is apparently unaware that we already have the technology that we need to avoid climate catastrophe.

Climate science has already successfully predicted what will happen to our climate based on scientific measurements and the laws of physics. If anything, the predicted impacts in the form of extreme weather, sunny day flooding, etc., are occurring sooner than anticipated. What climate skeptics called hysteria a couple of decades ago is today’s everyday occurrence.

Will apparently does not know that producing power from wind and solar energy is already less expensive than producing power with fossil fuels or nuclear energy. At the same time, the cost of electricity storage is shrinking, further advantaging the use of renewables over fossil fuels.