Another Voice: U.S. has the technology to avoid climate catastrophe

What George Will calls hysteria in a recent column is real world, fact- and science-based alarm at the unfolding emergency we are now living in.
In his smug recounting of the errors made in the prediction of “peak oil,” he has fallen into a similar trap. The trap is the supposition that the technology of the day will not change. In fact, he is apparently unaware that we already have the technology that we need to avoid climate catastrophe.
Climate science has already successfully predicted what will happen to our climate based on scientific measurements and the laws of physics. If anything, the predicted impacts in the form of extreme weather, sunny day flooding, etc., are occurring sooner than anticipated. What climate skeptics called hysteria a couple of decades ago is today’s everyday occurrence.
Will apparently does not know that producing power from wind and solar energy is already less expensive than producing power with fossil fuels or nuclear energy. At the same time, the cost of electricity storage is shrinking, further advantaging the use of renewables over fossil fuels.
Short-term fluctuations in availability of wind or solar power will be overcome when our elected officials decide that investing in more flexible energy transmission and storage will be the better economic choice in the long run – and better for the planet. The current natural gas and oil price spikes should make us think twice about dismissing renewable energy, the fuel for which is free for all time.
While Will focuses on abstractions like impacts on gross domestic product, he seems not at all concerned with the millions of real people that have already been impacted by climate change, not to mention the millions likely to be displaced in coming decades by rising oceans, floods and drought. Thousands of Americans have lost homes to floods, fires, and storms made worse by climate change. No big deal, I guess, since rebuilding homes and infrastructure does add to the GDP, right George? I guess he hasn’t spoken to any farmers and ranchers lately, either.
Will ignores the fact that American and European businesses have been developing renewable energy solutions for decades that are economical and effective. The problem is not that we can’t yet get all our electricity from renewable sources. The problem is that we have not fully implemented the technology already on hand.
We need to hit the brakes as our global economy hurtles toward the brick wall of catastrophic climate disruption. When we as a nation decide to convert to free fuel instead of coal, oil and gas, we will benefit our long-term economy as well as health and safety. We decided to put humans on the moon within a decade and we did. We can and should do similarly for clean energy.
David Weeks, of Snyder, is a retired forester and environmental scientist with nearly 40 years’ experience in government and the private sector.