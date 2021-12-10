Another Voice: U.S. gains in war on cancer while other nations struggle

Patients in countries with government-run, single-payer or universal coverage systems – like Canada and the United Kingdom – don't have the same level of access to cutting-edge medicines as Americans. Between 2011 and 2019, Americans had access to 96% of all new oncology drugs. Britons had access to only 71%, and Canadians only 59%.

Then there are the differences in waits. In Britain, the state-run National Health Service's official goal is to make sure 85% of cancer patients with an urgent referral from their general practitioner are treated within two months. It hasn't hit this mark since 2014.

In the United States, by contrast, the average wait time until treatment for cancer patients is about six weeks.

The impact of fewer drugs and longer waits for care in Britain is reflected in the health outcomes data for cancer patients. In England, the overall cancer mortality rate in 2018 was 266 per 100,000 people – 68% higher than the U.S. mortality rate of 158.3 per 100,000 people.

These are the well-known results of centrally planned health care systems. When the government runs – and pays for – just about everything, bureaucrats and algorithms decide who deserves treatment. And some patients don't make the cut.

Sally C. Pipes is president and CEO at the Pacific Research Institute.