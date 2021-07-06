Another Voice: U.S., Canada must keep their relationship special

After a career with the Consulate General of Canada in Buffalo, where I regularly wrote speeches, op-eds, etc., on the Canada-U.S. relationship for the consuls general under which I served, it is time again to put pen to paper on this theme – but this time as a concerned citizen, and under my own name.
Born American, but with the privilege of spending summers on the Canadian shores of Lake Erie, I always felt a special connection to Canada. That feeling amplified when working at the Canadian Consulate, where border issues were the lifeblood of our work and where building cross-border networks, understanding and cooperation were a constant.
Shared interests would bring folks together, but the personal relationships that formed provided the sustaining spirit. These networks regularly gave voice (while generating some good fun) to the many ways that Canada and the U.S. were “in it together” – a framing of interest that would ultimately serve both countries, and frequently, the border communities too.
I am worried that we – at the national, regional and individual level – are losing that feel of “in it together.” In the past, this natural orientation for some has led to finding creative ways to work some things out for our friends and neighbors – because we cared and because we could.
In recent years, we’ve heard more strident comments coming from both sides over controversial issues and individuals, and seen more rigid lines drawn around policy and positions. And now the pandemic has created new situations that have raised the heat on the relationship and further infected the attitudes of individual Canadians and Americans.
I am cognizant of the fraughtness of the time that we have all been living under the pandemic. But still I ask: Why didn’t we – Americans and Canadians – try to do more where we could? If liability issues prevented the U.S. from being able to send more vaccine to Canada, why didn’t we find creative ways to get some Canadians the shot right at the U.S. border? Such a gesture would have touched many hearts, even if only a few arms.
And why couldn’t both countries find more workable arrangements for children, parents and dedicated lovers to meet during this time? And why after more than a year of the border being closed is it still politic in Canada to prevent fully vaccinated property owners from visiting their properties across the border?
It’s not that these issues have not been given voice – but rather, it is the seeming lack of interest to try to ease these situations for our friends and neighbors where we could that suggests a widening rift.
We in the border regions have a natural role and an important stake in the people-to-people relations between our countries, as well as the larger relationship as a whole. Where we can, let’s keep it special.
Kerry Mitchell is former manager of the Political/Economic Affairs Section of the Consulate General Canada, Buffalo.