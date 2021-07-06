Another Voice: U.S., Canada must keep their relationship special

After a career with the Consulate General of Canada in Buffalo, where I regularly wrote speeches, op-eds, etc., on the Canada-U.S. relationship for the consuls general under which I served, it is time again to put pen to paper on this theme – but this time as a concerned citizen, and under my own name.

Born American, but with the privilege of spending summers on the Canadian shores of Lake Erie, I always felt a special connection to Canada. That feeling amplified when working at the Canadian Consulate, where border issues were the lifeblood of our work and where building cross-border networks, understanding and cooperation were a constant.

Shared interests would bring folks together, but the personal relationships that formed provided the sustaining spirit. These networks regularly gave voice (while generating some good fun) to the many ways that Canada and the U.S. were “in it together” – a framing of interest that would ultimately serve both countries, and frequently, the border communities too.

I am worried that we – at the national, regional and individual level – are losing that feel of “in it together.” In the past, this natural orientation for some has led to finding creative ways to work some things out for our friends and neighbors – because we cared and because we could.