Another Voice: Truth is a casualty of ideological battles

Almost every day the media interviews people who continue to dogmatically, often belligerently, buy into and spread Donald Trump’s “Big Lie” – that because of unproven fraudulence the 2020 election was stolen and therefore Joe Biden is not the legitimate president of the United States.

Watching these interviews is frustrating and exasperating, reminding me that, as long as so many of our fellow citizens are unwilling to recognize the truth when confronted with objective evidence and incontrovertible facts, our democracy is in serious jeopardy. It is incredulous that some of our friends, family and neighbors disseminate misinformation, erroneously contending that anything they say automatically is true and factual while what others say to debunk their claims automatically is false and ignores the facts.

Such claims are indicative of a pernicious relativism and solipsistic view of the world, where people feel reality is not “real” in the sense of being independent of their own minds. In this world the guiding principle of communication is: “you are entitled to have your own truths and facts” and “I am entitled to have my own truths and facts.”