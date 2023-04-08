As Buffalo-Niagara’s residents approach the one-year anniversary of the racist murders of 10 people at the Tops supermarket on Jefferson Avenue, it is abundantly clear that thousands of our neighbors continue to struggle with the trauma of that day.

Layer on the horrors of the Christmas weekend blizzard, the deaths in fires of Lisa Liggins and her five young grandchildren, Dr. Jonathan Daniels and two of his daughters, and firefighter Jason Arno, and these are highly traumatic times for our region. The isolation and fear the Covid pandemic generated only compounds our residents’ vulnerability.

That is why we convened a panel of trauma experts representing diverse perspectives on March 29 to discuss the reality of today’s traumas, and plan accelerated responses and resources. More than 600 people attended the session, either in person or watched it online, with word spreading daily about the panel’s dynamism, compassion and guidance. This can be viewed on the Mental Health Advocates of WNY Facebook page.

Thirteen organizations came together to discuss community trauma and its effects on our neighbors. These ranged from state and county mental health department heads to leaders from BestSelf Behavioral Health, Buffalo Urban League, Crisis Services, Endeavor Health, Horizon Health Services, Jericho Road Community Health Center, Say Yes to Education Buffalo, and Spectrum Health & Human Services. Their message was stark, with underlying hope. The traumas of 2020-22, especially the blizzard and the May 14 murders, continue to impact tens of thousands of people.

The panelists, hosted by Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield, agreed that while efforts are underway to improve access to healthy food, provide quality housing in East Buffalo, and reduce the social determinants of health, much more is needed to help people cope with “our collective trauma.” We need a plan.

While there is superb collaboration between Say Yes and the Buffalo Public Schools, for instance, what after-school programs can be expanded? How can we educate immigrants and refugees about what to do when power goes out or medicine is inaccessible? How do county and state governments focus resources where they are actually needed?

There was much discussion about empathy, about creating simple human connection. Recognize that your co-worker, your friend, your relative, may be dealing with trauma. Reach out. Be human. Offer to listen. Offer to help. And seek and share information to help yourself. A resource guide is available here.

These 13 groups, and others, have been in the community since the afternoon of May 14. But they need reinforcements. The region needs more clinicians of color to best understand the Black and brown experience in Buffalo. We must work our darndest, all of us, to ease this trauma of community, of neighborhoods, of each of us.

Melinda DuBois is executive director of Mental Health Advocates of Western New York. Michael Ball is vice president for community affairs, Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York.