Another Voice: Trauma of residential schools still impacts Indigenous communities

Thousands of children are known to have died at the schools. The deaths of hundreds, if not thousands, more are believed to have gone unreported. These young lives were extinguished for one reason – their heritage did not fit the mold of what white settlers believed to be appropriate. These hate crimes can never and should never be forgotten.

Native people around the world, including many Senecas, still carry the scars and terror of those days. The sounds and memories of their experience can never be silenced.

Discoveries like those at former school sites in Canada earlier this year, where the remains of nearly 1,000 children were discovered in mass graves, reopen those wounds. There are almost certain to be more gruesome discoveries at other sites. Yet, the majority of non-Native individuals are unaware of this dark chapter in history.

In the years since the schools closed, some, including Canada’s government and Catholic bishops, have formally apologized for the role they played in the terror perpetuated by the residential schools. Others have made no formal acknowledgement of the human and cultural damage that occurred under their watch, preferring to remain silent and turn a blind eye to what they left in the past.