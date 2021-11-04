Another Voice: Transparency’s needed during stadium negotiations

Negotiating the cost of a $1 billion stadium behind closed doors is a terrible way to obtain the best deal for taxpayers. Publicly funded projects should always be put out to bid to obtain the lowest price possible.

The Pegulas, as owners of the Buffalo Bills, conducted an in-depth study regarding the costs for building a new stadium. That study, despite being utilized in negotiations, remains hidden from public view. Government officials negotiating on behalf of taxpayers acknowledge seeing the study, but somehow claim they do not have a copy to provide to the public.

The New York Coalition For Open Government filed a Freedom of Information Law request seeking the Pegula study. Specifically, our request was sent to a state agency that has the study – the Empire State Development Corp. The request was denied on the basis that releasing it would impair the ability to obtain a contract for a new stadium.

I struggle to ascertain how releasing the Pegula study to the public would “impair the ability to obtain a contract.” If other companies were competing with the Pegulas for the right to build a new stadium it would make sense to withhold the study from their competitors and the public. Without competitors, there is not a valid reason for keeping the Pegula study secret.