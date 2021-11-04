Another Voice: Transparency’s needed during stadium negotiations

Negotiating the cost of a $1 billion stadium behind closed doors is a terrible way to obtain the best deal for taxpayers. Publicly funded projects should always be put out to bid to obtain the lowest price possible.
The Pegulas, as owners of the Buffalo Bills, conducted an in-depth study regarding the costs for building a new stadium. That study, despite being utilized in negotiations, remains hidden from public view. Government officials negotiating on behalf of taxpayers acknowledge seeing the study, but somehow claim they do not have a copy to provide to the public.
The New York Coalition For Open Government filed a Freedom of Information Law request seeking the Pegula study. Specifically, our request was sent to a state agency that has the study – the Empire State Development Corp. The request was denied on the basis that releasing it would impair the ability to obtain a contract for a new stadium.
I struggle to ascertain how releasing the Pegula study to the public would “impair the ability to obtain a contract.” If other companies were competing with the Pegulas for the right to build a new stadium it would make sense to withhold the study from their competitors and the public. Without competitors, there is not a valid reason for keeping the Pegula study secret.
Furthermore, several New York State court decisions have determined that keeping information from the public when a one-party contract is being negotiated is a violation of the Freedom of Information Law. These same court decisions stated that making information available to the public in such situations benefits taxpayers.
It is disappointing that Gov. Kathy Hochul and County Executive Mark Poloncarz, as negotiators for taxpayers, do not support releasing the Pegula study. Without seeing the Pegula study, how is the public able to determine whether the amount they are being asked to contribute is justifiable and a good deal?
Poloncarz refuses to honor unanimous resolutions passed by the Erie County Legislature calling for the release of the Pegula study and for legislators to receive updates on stadium negotiations.
Ironically, the state has just released to the public and the Pegulas its own stadium study. Government officials and the Pegulas are able to view both stadium studies, while the public, who will subsidize a large amount of the stadium cost, is being left in the dark. Several hundred million dollars of taxpayer money should not be negotiated behind closed doors and then presented for approval as a fair deal.
The Pegulas, not the public, are the only ones who benefit from these secret negotiations. If stadium negotiations cannot stand the light of day, we should all be concerned.
Paul Wolf is the president of the New York Coalition for Open Government.