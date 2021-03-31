Another Voice: Transgender visibility is the key to trans rights

Wednesday was International Transgender Day of Visibility.

Visibility defines transgender lives. The unchosen duality of inhabiting a seen body that in no way aligns with one’s unseen gender identity is the aching core of trans experience.

When we come out as trans, when we transition, when we step outside our own front doors, transgender people make claims on the public commons of social visibility in bodies – the visible signifiers of identity – that work against us rather than for us.

Trans visibility is thus an ask – of family, friends, schools, workplaces, doctors’ offices, retail establishments, the media, politics, society itself – for gender to be reinscribed in ways that let us be here, trans as we are, as full and equal citizens.

But trans visibility is framed by trans representation, and transgender Americans live in a society soaked in stereotypes of transness ranging from the minstrelizing to the murderous, as the recent Netflix documentary “Disclosure” unflinchingly explores.