Another Voice: Transgender visibility is the key to trans rights

Wednesday was International Transgender Day of Visibility.
Visibility defines transgender lives. The unchosen duality of inhabiting a seen body that in no way aligns with one’s unseen gender identity is the aching core of trans experience.
When we come out as trans, when we transition, when we step outside our own front doors, transgender people make claims on the public commons of social visibility in bodies – the visible signifiers of identity – that work against us rather than for us.
Trans visibility is thus an ask – of family, friends, schools, workplaces, doctors’ offices, retail establishments, the media, politics, society itself – for gender to be reinscribed in ways that let us be here, trans as we are, as full and equal citizens.
But trans visibility is framed by trans representation, and transgender Americans live in a society soaked in stereotypes of transness ranging from the minstrelizing to the murderous, as the recent Netflix documentary “Disclosure” unflinchingly explores.
The burden of negotiating these representations falls unevenly. Social, cultural and economic capital can purchase the relative safety of “passing privilege,” the cloak of gendered acceptability, if not outright invisibility, that spares trans people with resources many of the indignities visited upon trans people who venture into public space without them.
Likewise, the appalling number of brutal murders of transgender people every year in this country shows how lethal danger reaches its zenith where trans visibility intersects with race, class and social stigma.
Yet it is precisely at this “transgender moment” of the larger, historical struggle for LGBTQ rights that trans visibility holds the greatest promise for turning the tide toward full transgender inclusion.
Recent data show more Americans than ever report knowing someone who is transgender. When they do, views about trans people grow more accepting, and support for trans rights and trans inclusion increases significantly.
Transgender people have been elected to public office in unprecedented numbers. Dr. Rachel Levine, a pediatrician, trans woman and former secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Health, has been nominated by President Biden to serve as assistant secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, the highest profile position yet attained by an openly transgender person in this country.
Trans people today need to be seen in the full spectrum of our identities, and trans people need to be allowed to project and control those representations of ourselves, for ourselves.
Amanda Doris Pollard is an associate professor of sociology and a speaker on diversity and transgender issues.