Another Voice: ‘Trans’ and transformation in the English language

A college English professor, disappointed in something I had written about Hemingway’s “In Our Time,” commented under a D+, “Make every word count, a sentence should bleed if you break it.”

I was somewhat traumatized and burned the midnight oil before I turned in my next paper, “The Role of ‘ing’ in Walt Whitman’s “Crossing Brooklyn Ferry.”

“An interesting, but mighty big, case for ing, B,” he commented. I had improved somewhat, it seemed, so I didn’t give up the quest for greater clarity.

Looking back, I think my professor was pedantically harsh, but his rigor left me with a lifelong interest in how the smallest element of language can affect meaning and imply a future, an evolutionary tool. Words, phrases, even prefixes, that become part of our common vocabulary can prepare us to accept new versions of our complex humanity.

The prefix “trans-“ is an example with deep psychological, social and political implications. According to my battered Webster’s College Dictionary, “trans-” is defined, among other nuances as: “a prefix meaning across, complete change, going beyond.”

These meanings go back to the Age of Shakespeare (1550-1620). Our language is adept at preserving the past even as it absorbs new aspects of the present and prepares us for a more inclusive future.

Our living language is often ahead of prejudicial attitudes with respect to acceptance of challenging social transformations. This is the case with ‘transgender,” a word that didn’t officially enter American dictionaries until 1990-95. It now has morphed into an adjective – a “trans” person, a form of moral linguistic evolution.

This demonstrates how quickly our language can “change” and take us “beyond” our habitual ways of talking about our experience as individuals and members of a particular culture. The prefix “trans-’” has been biding its time, waiting to become an adjective, encouraging us to open our minds to futuristic views of human nature.

Editors of good dictionaries don’t judge what we say; they pay attention to common usage, to what is actually written and spoken in our time. This impartial openness to our language makes it easier for us to accept each other, despite our differences.

America is going through many kinds of transformation now: gender identity, demographic, technological, ethnic, political and “racial” (a word that now needs to be redefined since there is no genetic marker for “white” or “black”).

We’re at a crossroad. Many Americans resent the transitional state of our country. Some have violated the law in order to suppress history; some reject the anticipatory language of our founding documents, “We the people … ”

Updated and current language can help us overcome destructive defenses of an outdated past.

Howard Wolf, of Amherst, has a Ph.D. in English.