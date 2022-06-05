Another Voice: Tragedy is inevitable; massacres are not

In April I spent some time in Buffalo, where most of my family still lives. I was welcoming a niece and memorializing a family friend. I wasn’t ready to lose my friend, but no one ever is. I’d be numb for days, then mugged by grief.

Weeks later, I was on my front stoop in Brooklyn, weeping over reports of a racist massacre in my hometown. My neighbors averted their eyes. In a city like New York, preserving the illusion of privacy is part of the social contract. I now join millions in grieving another massacre, this time of schoolchildren and teachers in Uvalde, Texas, a place I’ve never been; only our shared horror binds us. The difference between grieving a friend and the pain over these massacres is rage. My friend wasn’t killed by the indifference of the powerful. Those lost in Buffalo and Uvalde were.

Worse than thoughts and prayers are the “solutions” officials offer. Gun control isn’t a panacea – it won’t end racism – but it would mean fewer deaths. Yet some still have the audacity to claim we need more guns. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said on May 25 we should think about putting cops in schools. In 2018, two weeks after an armed student killed 10 people at a Texas school, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott proposed increasing the number of police and armed guards in schools. The National Rifle Association responded to the 2012 massacre in Newtown, Conn., by calling for armed police in schools.

Any media outlet treating this as a serious suggestion is not practicing serious journalism. There was an armed guard at the Buffalo store where 10 people were murdered; he, too, was killed. The Uvalde gunman who killed 19 children and two teachers was there for more than an hour before police stopped him. Parents of the children inside begged them to go in sooner. At the 2018 massacre in Parkland, Fla., police responded slowly, ineptly or not at all. A sergeant and seven deputies heard shots; none entered the school to confront the shooter, who went on to kill 17 people, including 14 children.

The United States is armed to the teeth. We have more guns than people. In 2017, more than twice as many school-age children died violently than active-duty police officers and military personnel combined. Guns killed those children. Police officers and enlistees accept some risk. Children and teachers shouldn’t have to.

Paxton said he’d rather have “law-abiding citizens” armed to respond “when something like this happens because it’s not going to be the last time.” The NRA gave him $11,000 in 2019 – not much, but enough for Paxton to accept as inevitable that our latest child massacre won’t be our last.

The best way to reduce gun violence is to make it harder to get guns. Policymakers who say otherwise are lying. In life, some losses are inevitable. These weren’t.