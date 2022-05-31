Another Voice: Tragedies reveal systemic breakdown

The New York State Education Department’s decision to forgo this year’s U.S. History Regents exam in deference to the trauma inflicted by the mass, racially motivated shooting at the Tops on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo is a model of trauma-informed decision making. As a proponent of mental health, social and emotional learning, and as a suburban neighbor, I applaud this decision, as it acknowledges that we must all recognize and respond to the human experience, and that our institutions can model a way forward. Surely the decision was not made lightly, as there will be those who question the same motivations that I am commending.

Just when it felt like we couldn’t endure any more, there came news of another brutal massacre. This time, another 18-year-old with a gun, killing 21 people, 19 of them small children. The victims from the Tops in Buffalo had not even been buried yet before we were whiplashed toward another tragedy. As an educator, teachers’ union president and parent, I am raising an alarm, pleading for all of us to dial it down and avoid using these human tragedies as fuel to the political dumpster fire we’ve been living through.

As I listen to politicians, news pundits and Facebook rants, I feel the need to peel away the layers here and state the obvious: This is a United States problem. This is a gun problem. This is a mental health problem. This is an education problem. This is a toxic rhetoric problem. This is the symptom of a systemic breakdown in our regard for one another and a collective peaceful pursuit of happiness. This is our problem as a society and until we begin addressing these tragedies and recognizing them as somehow indicative of our human condition in the United States, I see no way to move forward. If we keep on doing the same thing – offering thoughts and prayers – without common sense policy discussions, we are simply repeating a cycle that will never improve the American way of life.

The American way of life has been tragically harmed by the pandemic, and we are not “united states” when our approaches to each other are so intensely loaded with animosity and hate. Instead of solving problems, we exacerbate them. I’m listening to so many people ask, “When is enough, enough?” My appeal is for a return to a collective good, an in-depth social and emotional consideration of the trauma of the American psyche right now and collaboration that will be the turning point in history. Let this moment be the one when we recall, “And that is when things began to slowly change.” Perhaps I’m being idealistic, but maybe that is just what is needed right now: a path that is hopeful, inclusive and action-oriented.

Amber Chandler is a teacher, president of the Frontier Central Teachers’ Association and author of The Flexible SEL Classroom.