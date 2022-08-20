Another Voice: Tragedies and backlash are discouraging law enforcement recruitment

Kudos to the Editorial Board for addressing the struggles of the police, corrections and even the military to adequately reach staffing levels. It’s time we realize that we have to start dealing with this topic. Politicians and journalists from every side of the debate constantly remind you of your rights that are threatened. Rarely, if ever, do you hear a politician speaking of duty as John F. Kennedy did when he said, “Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country.”

Young people need to hear this message. We have to accept the consequences of winking and nodding at radical anti-police bias. When officers are faced with situations that end tragically, they are almost always automatically criticized for incompetence or worse. Do we understand the nature of dealing with a potentially tragic situation, such as a mental health crisis, that a tragic outcome can be a likely outcome?

A profession that has a long history of tradition passed down though generations is seeing that come to an end. I don’t know any officers who want their children to have to endure the uncertainty, lack of public and political representative support, along with the scorn they will face.

That is not just my opinion; those are the facts. The numbers nationwide and locally don’t lie. Last year Niagara Falls had less than 20 people signed up for a test. As was reported, the ECSO academy was canceled because only 4 out of 45 made it through the qualifying process. Every agency is understaffed and overworked in a profession where you absolutely do not want burnt-out people forced to make life or death decisions.

We have to take responsibility for the environment we have created. We have to start swinging the pendulum the other way. Not looking past any misconduct, but also accepting that not every tragedy is an opportunity to pile on the profession. No one is affected by those situations more than the officers already dealing with the trauma of the outcome. We need the full-throated support of our top politicians to regain the pride to the profession.

When the state was unable to find enough life guards to hire, they raised the starting salary by over 30%. Realize that this is what it may take to attract enough and more qualified candidates. Professional sports often end up having to overpay to recruit to a less desirable team. Two and three percent raises are not going to do it. Ask yourself if you want the kind of officers that made it into Tops in under two minutes and like the heroic former BPD officer Aaron Salter, who still answered the call greatly outgunned?

Or do we want those who might just stand outside an elementary school classroom for over an hour, incapable of making a decision?

David Szprygada is a Police Officer and Academy instructor in New York State.