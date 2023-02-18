How many impaired driving deaths will make America recognize the crisis on our roads? My family has lost four loved ones to this completely preventable problem.

In 1984, my sister, Becky, 32, was driving with her 22-month-old son, Timmy, when a drunken driver hit them head-on. Becky died instantly, but my Timmy hung on for two more hours, dying right before his father arrived at the hospital, the same hospital where Becky was an ER nurse.

Years earlier, we lost our cousin, John, 18, killed while riding with a friend who was driving drunk. And our uncle, Robert, 20, was driving an ambulance when it was struck by a drunken driver, killing Robert.

Traffic fatalities are dramatically higher than they were a decade ago. Every month more than 1,000 preventable deaths and 25,000 preventable injuries are caused by drunken driving. As U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has stated, we are facing "a national crisis of fatalities and serious injuries."

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) estimates a 7.2% increase in New York traffic fatalities for the first half of 2022 compared to the first half of 2021.

Hazardous driving behaviors such as speeding, reckless and impaired driving that worsened during the pandemic are largely to blame for the increases. It’s time to respond with proven-to-work strategies, particularly fair and equitable traffic enforcement to stop hazardous driving.

A NHTSA synthesis of studies concluded that high-visibility enforcement efforts targeting alcohol-impaired driving reduced crashes or prohibited behavior in 58% of 90 study locations.

Another success model is the annual Click It or Ticket program that has used good laws, education and enforcement to achieve a national seat belt use rate of 90%, saving thousands of lives a year.

We must refocus on programs that worked a decade ago when on average 10,000 fewer lives were lost on U.S. roadways annually.

In parallel, work must continue toward eliminating drunken driving.

Thanks to the support of Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD), its allies and victims and survivors of this crime, bipartisan leaders in Congress included an advanced impaired driving prevention technology mandate in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, signed into law in November 2021. It requires new equipment in cars by 2027 that will eventually save 9,000+ lives a year.

The infrastructure law also provided additional resources to be used at national, state and local levels for a Safe Systems approach to safety, part of the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Roadway Safety Strategy, that includes roadway engineering improvements to complement reemphasis on human behavior changes and safer vehicles.

There’s no time to lose. Let’s make fair and equitable enforcement of lifesaving traffic safety laws a permanent top priority.

Wendy Hamilton is a MADD volunteer, former MADD national president and an Amherst resident.