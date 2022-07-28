Another Voice: Tour de France shows the world ethics and fair play still resound

With fewer than 850,000 television viewers in America, the grueling Tour de France bicycle race is a sideshow here, but what happened in this year’s spectacle that ended Sunday in Paris is worth highlighting and remembering.

The event began in 1903 and is contested over 21 race days across France, from Calais through the Alps to Lourdes and beyond, although this year’s route opened with three days in bike-crazy Denmark. Daily races of more than 100 miles roll through quaint villages, over high peaks, past medieval ramparts and along epic rivers, often in hot and windy conditions. The 176 riders on 22 teams are among the most elite endurance athletes, yet crashes, Covid and exhaustion winnow the field. More than 15 million people witness the race, and one billion worldwide watch on TV.

This year’s focus was on the race’s Danish leader, Jonas Vingegaard [Vin-di-go] who came out of the Alps segment ahead of the 2021 Tour champion from Slovakia, Tadej Pogacar [Poh-GA-cha]. They dueled for a week, with Vingegaard maintaining a net time advantage of 2 minutes 12 seconds.

Thursday, the two descended the back side of a mountain in the Pyrenees wheel-to-wheel at 50 mph on a repaved road with pebbles and dirt at the edges. Two rivals flying down a mountainside is not for the faint of heart. But this descent, and the ensuing huge climb to a mountain-top finish, were where Pogacar had to claw back the time deficit if he hoped to surpass Vingegaard and claim the coveted yellow jersey Vingegaard held.

Early in their downhill rush, Vingegaard’s rear wheel locked up, while braking around a hairpin turn, and his left foot flew from the pedal, almost propelling him into the gutter and certain injury.

Then, moments later, the unbelievable happened: Pogacar rounded a 120-degree turn, misjudged the angle, caught gravel and fell hard. He and his bike appeared undamaged, but even the seconds he was down gave the flying Dane an enormous advantage as he hurtled away. It was clear Pogacar’s mishap would allow Vingegaard to pad his lead and eventually win the race.

But then an amazing and transformative event occurred – all the more poignant and notable in our divided world, with its “win at all costs” culture. Vingegaard braked. Five hundred meters ahead – a potentially insurmountable margin in a mountainous bike race – he slowed to a crawl and intentionally allowed his rival to catch him.

As Pogacar came even, the defending champion reached out his left hand to the race leader and they clasped. The show of mutual respect and sportsmanship shocked so many watching – demonstrating that ethics and honor still have standing in a world where too often, in all settings, “winners” are expected to humiliate their opponent.

That Vingegaard “dropped” Pogacar on the final climb and won the race Sunday in Paris seemed insignificant. On this day, the Danish winner of the Super Bowl of bike racing produced a sublime lesson that character and respect matter.

Avid cyclist Steve Bell is managing partner of Steve Bell Communications.