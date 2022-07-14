Another Voice: Tools exist that can help prevent tragedies in schools

After more than 30 years in public education, 25 as a school leader and 17 as a school superintendent, I have witnessed some horrific events that have directly affected the inviolability of our educational institutions. The commonality in these cases was that there was suffering, loss and a need to have a plan. In most of these cases, we had leaders with solutions that mitigated the tragedies and developed blueprints to help avoid future incidents.

Historically, those earlier tragedies do not even begin to hold a candle to the impact of school shootings. When Columbine happened on April 20, 1999, an entire nation watched and reacted; since then, there have been over 300,000 students directly exposed to school shootings. Now we find ourselves 23 years from that heartbreaking day and not much has changed for our schools, our children or our teachers.

School shootings are viewed through many different lenses, from unchecked mental health issues to lax or unenforceable gun laws to the reluctance of shifting our schools from soft targets to hardened targets. What I do know is that this plague on our society lacks leadership. We need our leaders to move forward in a common effort toward mitigating these tragedies and developing blueprints for the future.

In my capacity as a school superintendent, I have been a strong advocate in promoting initiatives to harden our school facilities. In fact, after a safety and security audit, we turned to a state-of-the-art surveillance system called AEGIS. This system is comprised of three different components: Sentry, an on-the-fly face matching program designed to alert administrators of schools or law enforcement to the presence of an unwanted individual (sex offenders, suspended students, etc.); Protector, which can identify firearms in hand and, in some limited cases, holstered; and Mercury, a video analytics component that allows for the searching of historic video in minutes rather than hours or, in some cases, days.

We were well on our way to achieving full installation and implementation of these systems that would have hardened our school facilities and protected our children and adults. However, an uninformed school board member felt that this was just a “pet project” and worked behind the scenes with a New York State Assembly member and the American Civil Liberties Union to get legislation passed that ultimately placed a moratorium on New York State schools from using such technologies, which were intended to protect our children. For the sake of our children and grandchildren, we need Albany to put politics aside and pick up this “pet project” now and aggressively move away from words and towards action in preserving the sanctity of our schools.

East Aurora resident Jeffrey R. Rabey, Ph.D is a retired school superintendent.