Another Voice: Tonawanda section of the Niagara River Greenway has been left out

Governor Hochul’s announcement on Aug. 15 regarding accelerated investment into the downtown Buffalo waterfront is more wonderful news about that portion of what is known as the Niagara River Greenway corridor.

The tenacity shown by then Assemblyman Brian Higgins during the time-sensitive negotiations to relicense the Niagara Power Project until 2056 delivered settlement funds of monumental proportions for downtown Buffalo and the Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation. The governor’s decision to accelerate those settlement funds into immediate investments, combined with the herculean efforts by then Assemblyman Higgins is what true leadership is all about.

The sad chapter to that process is that at the time, no state legislator in the Town of Tonawanda River Road corridor chose to participate and secure a settlement agreement that would be directly invested into an equally qualified region smack dab in the middle of the Niagara River Greenway.

The more investment that is made into the Niagara River Greenway to the north and south of the Tonawanda River Road corridor, the worse that corridor looks, and the further away we get from the “World Class Niagara River Corridor” from end to end embedded in the codified mission of the Niagara River Greenway Commission.

While the timeframe for securing a direct settlement has long since closed, it must still be a priority of state leadership for that area to aggressively pursue funding for the Greenway's region defining initiative, and at the same time advance clean energy development and “just transition” for displaced workers and power plant impacted communities – a top priority of the ongoing Climate Leadership and Community Investment Act. Just one example of additional funding for this type of application is the generous investment of the Wilson Foundation of $100 million into Buffalo’s LaSalle Park.

In the Town of Tonawanda corridor, the Huntley power plant went dormant in 2016, followed immediately by a grant from now Congressman Brian Higgins to develop a larger River Road economic and environmental plan with broad based community input. This plan was completed in 2017 and is called “Tonawanda Tomorrow." Clean energy development, high value green jobs and the simultaneous redevelopment of Huntley and adjacent Niagara River Greenway properties for greater public enjoyment were all part of that plan. Waiting is not harmless – a recent list from the US EPA highlights a concern that a coal ash pond directly adjacent to the Niagara River has a high likelihood of leakage into the groundwater, with compounds such as mercury, cadmium and other known carcinogens.

In addition, other regions are now recognizing the value of dormant power plants and adjacent substations as cost-effective delivery properties for clean energy development which – no coincidence – is high on the priority of town residents that helped craft the “Tonawanda Tomorrow” plan.

Rather than allow this section of the Niagara River Greenway to further deteriorate into economic and environmental harm, state and federal priorities and incentives for clean energy development and goals for a world-class Niagara River Greenway corridor makes now the ideal time for action.

Phil Wilcox, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (retired) formerly represented Huntley and was an active participant in relicensing the Niagara Power Project.