Another Voice: Tonawanda Coke demolition a triumph of citizen action

When the sun sets on Tonawanda’s skyline on Saturday, Tonawanda Coke’s stacks will no longer be an eyesore on the horizon.
The site’s three smokestacks will come down in a controlled implosion shortly after sunrise.
Let me be honest, I’m emotional about it. We spent more than 16 years fighting for our right to breathe clean air, and we won.
It gives me hope because it reminds me that sometimes David does beat Goliath. Sure, there is more work to be done. But let’s just take this opportunity to bathe in the light of victory, if just for a while.
Our “win” was due to the efforts of many. In 2004, we got off our couches, built an air sampler (made from a plastic bucket) and hunted for “that smell.”
What we discovered was alarming. We found benzene, a cancer-causing chemical, in excess of 75 times the guidelines.
Riverside resident Adele Henderson, along with her husband, Bob Hirsch, City of Tonawanda resident Tim Logsdon, and I, a Kenmore resident, organized around our citizen science data and worked in collaboration with state and federal regulators to figure out where this benzene was coming from.
Our small group of impassioned residents fought and eventually won against Tonawanda Coke Corp., the predominant source of benzene in our community. As of 2018, when the plant closed, benzene has been reduced by over 92%. We now have clean air.
A lot has happened since 2004. Today we call ourselves Citizen Science Community Resources. We aren’t the folks you normally hear about in the news.
That’s because we are still doing what we have always done; we are working tirelessly for little to no money to protect our right to live in a clean environment.
Today, we are teaching folks how to test their soil with our toolkits to make sure it’s safe for children and to garden.
As I reflect upon what we accomplished, the demolition of the Tonawanda Coke stacks provides us with closure. It signifies an end, a death of sorts. The death of an industrial past and the memories of its destruction, and the end to the emotional trauma those stacks signified.
There is a ray of light and hope now on our horizon. We have an opportunity to start anew and put this saga behind us. I’m also reminded of our strength.
Our work is never done, but at least we can savor this moment, toast to all those that fought the good fight alongside us and celebrate our victory. Tomorrow is a new day. Now is the time to rebuild and heal.
Jackie James is co-founder of Clean Air Coalition of WNY and the founder of Citizen Science Community Resources.