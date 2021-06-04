Another Voice: Tonawanda Coke demolition a triumph of citizen action

A lot has happened since 2004. Today we call ourselves Citizen Science Community Resources. We aren’t the folks you normally hear about in the news.

That’s because we are still doing what we have always done; we are working tirelessly for little to no money to protect our right to live in a clean environment.

Today, we are teaching folks how to test their soil with our toolkits to make sure it’s safe for children and to garden.

As I reflect upon what we accomplished, the demolition of the Tonawanda Coke stacks provides us with closure. It signifies an end, a death of sorts. The death of an industrial past and the memories of its destruction, and the end to the emotional trauma those stacks signified.

There is a ray of light and hope now on our horizon. We have an opportunity to start anew and put this saga behind us. I’m also reminded of our strength.

Our work is never done, but at least we can savor this moment, toast to all those that fought the good fight alongside us and celebrate our victory. Tomorrow is a new day. Now is the time to rebuild and heal.

Jackie James is co-founder of Clean Air Coalition of WNY and the founder of Citizen Science Community Resources.