Another Voice: To make the most of Memorial Day, get vaccinated now

The traditional launch of summer, Memorial Day, is only a month away.
And the sure-fire way to guarantee a safe outing with family and friends is getting vaccinated first.
That is how we avoid a repeat of last Memorial Day, and the far too many holidays and milestones that came and went without sharing them with others. This year, the summer holiday season will be dramatically different and for the better. All it takes to beat this virus and return to normal is getting shots in arms.
Thankfully, getting a vaccine is far easier than ever before. The days of supply not meeting the demand are over. New Yorkers who are 16 years of age and older can now get an appointment hassle-free.
If a happier Memorial Day isn’t incentive enough, let’s not forget that the virus still lurks among us. Western New York infection rates have been the highest in the state and are continuing in the wrong direction. This is alarming.
As a proud Western New Yorker, I know we can do better.
I’ve visited mass vaccination sites from Buffalo and Niagara Falls to Long Island, and was moved by the emotional reactions I’ve witnessed after people receive their vaccines. The relief in their eyes is incredibly powerful.
One of the most beautiful sights I saw was a recently vaccinated grandmother, locked in a long embrace with her granddaughter. She was holding a note from her doctor that said, “You’re OK to hug again.”
The vaccine is the key to unlocking the door to long overdue hugs and kisses, and replicating this grandmother’s experience across this country.
More than 200 million Americans already sleep soundly each night with having had one dose of the vaccine, including 8 million New Yorkers. More than 550,000 Western New Yorkers have already had their lives saved and fear of contracting the virus eliminated. But the vaccine is only effective when we reach a mass vaccination of 75-90% of the population, so clearly we have more work to do, including ensuring people show up for their second dose appointments.
Like all Buffalo Bills fans, we are a competitive bunch. But if beating Covid were a sport, Western New York would be in last place.
Let’s prove we are winners, run up the score of people vaccinated, and drive down the infection rate with diligent mask wearing.
If you want to be able to enjoy this upcoming Memorial Day, and even toss a football around as is tradition in my family, roll up your sleeve and get your vaccine now.
You can find appointments at the following online links:
Kathy Hochul is lieutenant governor of New York.