Another Voice: To make the most of Memorial Day, get vaccinated now

The traditional launch of summer, Memorial Day, is only a month away.

And the sure-fire way to guarantee a safe outing with family and friends is getting vaccinated first.

That is how we avoid a repeat of last Memorial Day, and the far too many holidays and milestones that came and went without sharing them with others. This year, the summer holiday season will be dramatically different and for the better. All it takes to beat this virus and return to normal is getting shots in arms.

Thankfully, getting a vaccine is far easier than ever before. The days of supply not meeting the demand are over. New Yorkers who are 16 years of age and older can now get an appointment hassle-free.

If a happier Memorial Day isn’t incentive enough, let’s not forget that the virus still lurks among us. Western New York infection rates have been the highest in the state and are continuing in the wrong direction. This is alarming.

As a proud Western New Yorker, I know we can do better.

I’ve visited mass vaccination sites from Buffalo and Niagara Falls to Long Island, and was moved by the emotional reactions I’ve witnessed after people receive their vaccines. The relief in their eyes is incredibly powerful.