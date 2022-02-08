Another Voice: To best protect taxpayers, avoid imposing a PLA on stadium contruction

After years of discussion, the Buffalo Bills, their fans and the Buffalo-Niagara Falls Metropolitan region are finally poised to get a modern stadium that can provide an exceptional game-day experience for one of the most loyal fan bases in professional sports. We must ensure that the majority of the local construction industry workforce and the local community have the ability to benefit from this project and taxpayers get a bid process that ensures the lowest possible tax burden.

The best way to accomplish these goals is to make certain that a Project Labor Agreement is not mandated on the project. A PLA – a bargaining agreement that contractors will be forced to sign prior to bidding on the stadium project if there is any taxpayer funding – will create several issues that will limit how much the local community can benefit from the project.