Since the 2019 peak, teen vaping rates have been freefalling. Kids today are vaping at about the same rate they were in 2014, a decrease of nearly 50%.

Yet the public health narrative remains stuck in the past. Officials bemoan teen vaping rates, while ignoring the benefits e-cigarettes and other smoke-free nicotine products provide adults who smoke.

It’s time for experts to update their priorities – and ensure that efforts to prevent kids from habitually using nicotine don’t undermine the fight to get adults off traditional cigarettes.

Vaping is one of the most effective tools available to help people who smoke quit for good. A new review in the Journal of Consumer Policy found that every additional e-cigarette or other electronic nicotine delivery system sold per capita is associated with 1.4 fewer packs of traditional cigarettes sold per capita, relative to expectations.

Cutting-edge research underscores the stakes. A U.K. health agency found e-cigarettes are at least 95% less harmful to users and the public than traditional cigarettes. People who vape are exposed to negligible levels of toxic compounds, while traditional cigarette smoke has thousands of harmful chemicals.

And a study in Nicotine & Tobacco Research concluded that adults who smoke “using flavored e-cigarettes, particularly menthol or mint, are more likely to quit successfully.”

Even so, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has taken steps to block flavored e-cigarettes for adults. It’s just the latest evidence – along with Commissioner Robert Califf weighing in on politicized issues like drug pricing – that the FDA is abandoning its mandate in the name of partisan politics.

In New York, lawmakers have been particularly ruthless. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer supports the FDA’s “import red list” strategy to block imports of certain e-cigarettes.

The panic around e-cigarettes is distracting public health officials from other worrying trends. More teens are smoking weed today than in previous years, for example. And many researchers are alarmed about the impacts of social media overuse.

The bottom line is simple: Regulators are still denying adults their best chance to quit smoking.