Another Voice: Time to end VA’s deadly game of traffic roulette at Pembroke cemetery

Reacting to the tragic deaths of two veterans at an intersection near Western New York National Cemetery, Sens. Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand last month demanded the VA initiate “a top-to-bottom investigation to determine what temporary and permanent improvements may be required to best safeguard the traveling public.” In response, the VA said it would conduct a traffic study near its new Pembroke cemetery – the third such study in seven years.

The VA’s first traffic study in 2015 recommended a roundabout at the now-infamous intersection of Route 77 and Indian Falls Road, noting the dangers to cemetery visitors who are “older, unfamiliar with the area, and potentially preoccupied by their visit.” But the VA’s second study in 2016 didn’t consider driver demographics and endorsed only a new right turn lane on Route 77. The VA then silenced two employees for reporting the dangers and demanding change.

Today, we need action, not another study. We know the intersection is deadly and that traffic there is only projected to increase. We also know that a safer alternative was identified and recommended in the 2015 study. So, what’s the holdup? Money.