Another Voice: Time to end VA’s deadly game of traffic roulette at Pembroke cemetery

Reacting to the tragic deaths of two veterans at an intersection near Western New York National Cemetery, Sens. Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand last month demanded the VA initiate “a top-to-bottom investigation to determine what temporary and permanent improvements may be required to best safeguard the traveling public.” In response, the VA said it would conduct a traffic study near its new Pembroke cemetery – the third such study in seven years.
The VA’s first traffic study in 2015 recommended a roundabout at the now-infamous intersection of Route 77 and Indian Falls Road, noting the dangers to cemetery visitors who are “older, unfamiliar with the area, and potentially preoccupied by their visit.” But the VA’s second study in 2016 didn’t consider driver demographics and endorsed only a new right turn lane on Route 77. The VA then silenced two employees for reporting the dangers and demanding change.
Today, we need action, not another study. We know the intersection is deadly and that traffic there is only projected to increase. We also know that a safer alternative was identified and recommended in the 2015 study. So, what’s the holdup? Money.
After an unannounced late-February visit to Western New York National Cemetery by VA Under Secretary for Memorial Affairs Matthew Quinn, with the VA’s top attorney in tow, Quinn told The News that VA will fund all necessary traffic safety improvements identified in VA’s new traffic study, saying: “We would look internally, just as we do all the time, for any projects that may be under budget, where we have current funds, and in the worst case we’ll go back to Congress for it.”
However, Quinn changed his story five days later in a letter to NYSDOT Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez. Instead of VA footing the bill on traffic safety improvements, this time, Quinn called for New York taxpayers to pick up the tab, stating: “VA will provide NYSDOT with the study upon its completion. … VA will rely on NYSDOT to … take appropriate action to mitigate any identified risks. In the meantime, I ask that you take any immediate actions you deem appropriate.”
What kind of sick joke is the VA playing on Western New York veterans? Quinn owes us an apology, and VA Secretary Denis McDonough owes us a visit and his commitment that the VA will fund the improvements.
This is a matter of life and death that warrants the VA’s immediate intervention by installing a traffic signal, for example, while designing and constructing a suitable roundabout.
We already know the dangers, VA, so stop the games and start delivering on your mission of service to veterans.
Patrick W. Welch is a Vietnam veteran and past director of the Erie County Veterans Service Agency. He has been advocating for veterans since 1966.