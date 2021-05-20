Another Voice: Time is running out for adult victims of child sexual abuse to take action

If you are like me, an adult victim of childhood sexual abuse, you have less than 100 days – until Aug. 14, 2021, when New York’s Child Victims Act expires – to start fighting for yourself.
I know intimately your fight to realize justice.
At 11, I took my first job delivering newspapers before school in Rochester in the early 1980s. Money was tight for my family, and I thought every little bit helped. So I was 11 when my first boss sexually abused me. A few years later, I first attempted suicide.
Statistics reveal childhood sexual abuse victims are up to 10 times more likely to kill themselves.
For the last four decades, despite having led what might seem a successful life, I have struggled with suicidal thoughts and attempts, bouts of alcohol abuse, and inability to accept happiness and success. There were also moments where I focused on realizing justice. The statute of limitations made that impossible. My abuser died, never having to face me.
I lived with an unending, silent rage, furiously angry at him, the newspaper, law and courts, and myself. As a child, I could not fight back in the moment. Nor as an adult when ready and desperately needing to. This crushing helplessness almost became my death sentence as it likely has for others.
Then, a bolt of lightning. The Child Victims Act became law. Suddenly the statute of limitations lifted. I could fight back, working with police, media and lawyers. Building my own path to justice and inner peace. And I have fought, as hard as I can since. This has made all the difference for me.
I wish this for you. I also wish society knew the value of helping victims.
Childhood sexual abuse is a tragedy taking immense toll on victims, families and communities. Stepping outside the personal impact, as a businessperson, the extraordinarily high expenses echoing from it stun me. Studies show lifetime damage of depression, substance abuse, broken relationships, suicide, and physical and psychological problems as enormous expense to society. Hundreds of millions, even billions of dollars, that victims, families, insurance companies and governments pay. Institutions that enabled the abuse should be paying these bills – not taxpayers, not victims.
If you know a victim – a friend, relative, an old boyfriend or girlfriend – please help them find their path to justice. If you are a victim, find your strength and take action. Call a lawyer, a reporter or a friend to help you.
It took me years to admit this to anyone, and then decades for the opportunity to fight back. All victims deserve that opportunity.
You do. But you have less than 100 days to seize it.
Rick Bates is a survivor of childhood sexual abuse. He is a small business owner living with his wife and young family in Washington, D.C.