Another Voice: Time is running out for adult victims of child sexual abuse to take action

If you are like me, an adult victim of childhood sexual abuse, you have less than 100 days – until Aug. 14, 2021, when New York’s Child Victims Act expires – to start fighting for yourself.

I know intimately your fight to realize justice.

At 11, I took my first job delivering newspapers before school in Rochester in the early 1980s. Money was tight for my family, and I thought every little bit helped. So I was 11 when my first boss sexually abused me. A few years later, I first attempted suicide.

Statistics reveal childhood sexual abuse victims are up to 10 times more likely to kill themselves.

For the last four decades, despite having led what might seem a successful life, I have struggled with suicidal thoughts and attempts, bouts of alcohol abuse, and inability to accept happiness and success. There were also moments where I focused on realizing justice. The statute of limitations made that impossible. My abuser died, never having to face me.

I lived with an unending, silent rage, furiously angry at him, the newspaper, law and courts, and myself. As a child, I could not fight back in the moment. Nor as an adult when ready and desperately needing to. This crushing helplessness almost became my death sentence as it likely has for others.