Another Voice: Time has come to designate Outer Harbor as parkland

Here we are again, more than 120 years later, writing on behalf of the public at large who have been calling for the dedication of an innovative waterfront park on the Outer Harbor since at least the 1880s.

Frederick Law Olmsted looked upon Buffalo’s waterfront almost 120 years ago and proposed an innovative park on Lake Erie, but it was never built. The decision makers of that time denied his plan, favoring industry over the wishes of the public.

Though defeated, Olmsted predicted that “the project of a lake shore park will be from time to time revived until, from regard to the interest of the city as a whole, it is adopted.” Olmsted was right.

Since our founding, the mission of 21st Century Park on the Outer Harbor Inc. was to fulfill Olmsted’s vision for a waterfront park on Buffalo’s historic waterfront to reinvigorate Buffalo’s image as a forward-thinking, globally competitive region. A region that not only can attract, but retain businesses, jobs, residents and visitors.

In the last few decades, in study after study, poll after poll, the public has expressed its strong desire that the Outer Harbor should remain public and has continuously rejected suggestions that the public lands on the Outer Harbor be privatized for residential and commercial development.