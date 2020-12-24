Another Voice: Time has come to designate Outer Harbor as parkland

Here we are again, more than 120 years later, writing on behalf of the public at large who have been calling for the dedication of an innovative waterfront park on the Outer Harbor since at least the 1880s.
Frederick Law Olmsted looked upon Buffalo’s waterfront almost 120 years ago and proposed an innovative park on Lake Erie, but it was never built. The decision makers of that time denied his plan, favoring industry over the wishes of the public.
Though defeated, Olmsted predicted that “the project of a lake shore park will be from time to time revived until, from regard to the interest of the city as a whole, it is adopted.” Olmsted was right.
Since our founding, the mission of 21st Century Park on the Outer Harbor Inc. was to fulfill Olmsted’s vision for a waterfront park on Buffalo’s historic waterfront to reinvigorate Buffalo’s image as a forward-thinking, globally competitive region. A region that not only can attract, but retain businesses, jobs, residents and visitors.
In the last few decades, in study after study, poll after poll, the public has expressed its strong desire that the Outer Harbor should remain public and has continuously rejected suggestions that the public lands on the Outer Harbor be privatized for residential and commercial development.
The latest draft plan shows great progress in its emphasis on green space and recreation. But some key changes are needed. First, it includes plans for a concert venue with overflow parking on what is now a meadow. We already have many great concert venues in Western New York; there is no need for a new one to compete with them, and no reason to put this use – which does not relate to water – on our waterfront.
Second, the plan does not include the old Ford factory site, “Terminal A.” It appears the responsible state agency wants to sell it to private developers instead of keeping this historic structure and vital land for the public. Perhaps most important, the plan does not include designating the land as a park, so it is permanently protected from privatization and development.
There will never be a better opportunity to pay tribute to Olmsted, America’s foremost landscape architect, than for Buffalo to dedicate a park on the Outer Harbor to him on his 200th birthday in 2022 – to fulfill Olmsted’s legacy of connecting our park system to Lake Erie.
In 20 years, any number of our supporters will be pushing up daisies. We implore our State Legislature and Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo to designate this land as “parkland” now in 2021.
That way, 20 years from now, our children and grandchildren won’t again be reviving Olmsted’s call for a waterfront park on the Outer Harbor. Instead they will be enjoying the view of Lake Erie from the 21st Century Park on the Outer Harbor.
Melissa Wischerath is president, Joanie Kahn and Joan Bozer co-chairs, of 21st Century Park on the Outer Harbor Inc.