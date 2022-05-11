Another Voice: Threat to Roe v. Wade involves much more than personal opinion

The recent Supreme Court leaked document has brought laser focus to the threatened overturn of Roe v. Wade, which for nearly a half century — the entire adult lives of many women living today—has protected a woman’s right to have an abortion without excessive government restriction.

It’s important to begin with what this is not about. It is not about how you personally feel about abortion, whether claiming a “pro-life” or “pro-choice” position. In our society, there is broad understanding that regarding your intimate body, even if your choice impacts another life going or not going forward — the decision belongs to you. Consider, for example, blood, bone marrow, kidney and other organ donations (note that the Secretary of Health and Human Services defines “human organ” as including fetal). Even if a life will end because of what you decide, you get to make this choice and live with the consequences.

Roe v. Wade never forced a woman to have an abortion, nor did any clinic or doctor. Women have chosen for themselves, in experiences shared by one in four women in the U.S. In my own small circle, I’ve witnessed adoption, abortion in the most heart-rending circumstances and women risking everything to have children. I’ve learned that stated positions — identifying as anti-abortion or pro-choice — reveal little about the actual choices people will make at particular times in their lives. If abortion is not something you’ve ever faced, or you don’t think anyone you love or care about has ever faced, I don’t envy you. It’s likely there are women in your life who have not felt they could be honest.

The threatened overturn of Roe v. Wade, no matter the disingenuous disclaimers, metastasizes to jeopardize many basic rights and protections, including contraception, sexuality not traditionally heterosexual, gender expression and legal same sex marriage. Overturning Roe will return us 50 years to the past.

As elderly lawmakers prepare to make women “pay for their mistakes” by making abortion all but impossible, I’d like to see them take full responsibility for their own human failings and needs for surgical interventions. Lucky for them: should they need coronary bypass, for example, because of their own irresponsible actions, they will not be screamed at, or shown graphic pictures of diseased hearts, or judged and shamed when it’s done. No. Their unfortunate, human situation will be understood and they will be provided with care. As our Supreme Court justices prepare to enact this gross miscarriage of justice, I hope they may look up, suddenly gasp for fresh breath, and decide otherwise.

Laurie Dean Torrell is a nonprofit practitioner whose career has included working at the American Red Cross, serving as Chief Operating Officer at Planned Parenthood of Niagara County and currently serving as Executive Director of Just Buffalo Literary Center.