Another Voice: Those who struggle to read struggle to understand medical instructions

October is International Health Literacy Month, and there’s no better time to address the critical need for health literacy improvement in Erie County. Nearly 150,000 adults in Erie County struggle with low literacy. When someone struggles to read, they also struggle to understand written instructions from physicians, prescription information, public health and safety messages, and so much more. Literacy is an important survival skill and a large portion of our local population is living without it.

According to ProLiteracy.org, between $106 billion and $238 billion in health care costs each year are linked to low adult literacy skills. Limited health literacy leads to higher hospitalization rates and emergency medical service use. This places stress on our healthcare resources still reeling from a global pandemic.

Literacy Buffalo Niagara has joined forces with the Erie County Health Department to launch “Health Literacy Week.” From Oct. 17-21, we’ll be shining a light on why health literacy is important, how people can find literacy help, and how organizations and individuals can help our neighbors in need. We want to see our community not just living but thriving, and we know literacy is an important piece of that puzzle.

We are so grateful to the Erie County Legislature, which has recently signed a resolution, led by Legislator Lisa Chimera, in support of our initiative. This is a great honor for our agency and an inspiring start to this initiative. We hope to educate the community and ignite interest and engagement in our vision to see all people in Erie County literate.

Literacy Buffalo Niagara is the only provider of one-on-one tutoring for adults in Erie and Niagara counties. Adults looking to read better or learn English are welcome to reach out to us.

Our mission is to develop literacy skills by providing free tutoring in Erie and Niagara counties through engagement and training of diverse community volunteers. If you would like to learn more about Literacy Buffalo Niagara, please visit our website at www.literacybuffalo.org or give us a call at 716-876-8991.

Tara Schafer is executive director of Literacy Buffalo Niagara.