Another Voice: This year's Juneteenth was more important than ever

Our community has celebrated Juneteenth for as long as I can remember. I love this holiday. I love the sights, sounds and pageantry of citizens of all ages gathering to revel in freedom and progress.

Juneteenth is more than a celebration, however. It is an opportunity to reflect on our history and the enduring resilience of our Black community. When it comes to strength and resiliency, I can’t help but think of the immense grief we suffered after a tragic mass shooting shook our community to its core.

On May 14, 10 innocent African-Americans were killed in a vile act of hate. The same racism and terror that oppressed and enslaved four million Black Americans for centuries was alive at our local supermarket in 2022.

As we continue to search for answers that are hard to come by, I am more resolved than ever to dedicate my life and career to our city and its people.

In 2008, my cousin was murdered in the East Side neighborhood where we were born and raised. The experience made me want to become more involved with mentoring youth—especially young men of color. I found joy in mentoring children and teaching them how to navigate the blessings and challenges of being Black. I taught them to have integrity, work hard, serve others, and celebrate their unique backgrounds and identities.

While mentoring during the Juneteenth festival one year, I caught sight of the monument in Martin Luther King, Jr. Park and realized that being a role model for young people was a great start, but families need a comprehensive ecosystem of support to ensure children graduate from high school and college, access competitive careers and become community leaders.

Buffalo and its residents will always have a special place in my heart because they have shaped who I am today and my desire to pay it forward. This is why I am committed to serving my community through education and advocacy, so future generations continue to build success on the shoulders of those who have come before us. Knowing our history and instilling a sense of service, compassion and pride in children is essential to our children’s success in society. This year’s Juneteenth celebration was a rallying call for each of us to think about the true meaning of freedom while promoting peace, justice, compassion and love.

Antwan Barlow is a mentor, educator, community leader and proud citizen of Buffalo. He is a member of Leadership Buffalo, As Regional Director of Operations for BRICK Education Network, Antwan is currently awaiting approval to open the BRICK Buffalo Academy Charter School, serving children in kindergarten through first grade in the fall of 2023.