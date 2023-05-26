Everyone has multiple roles in this world. In my deepest heart, my most critical role is the father of my autistic child, Angelina.

She is an angel with the purest heart who so kindly gives the brightest smiles. She never cheats, and she may never know the downside of this world. On the other hand, she is as fragile as a flower – and she may need lifelong care.

Is the autistic population very small? No, about 1 in 36 children in the US has been identified with autism spectrum disorder. Broadly speaking, autism is a type of developmental disability, a type of special need.

Nationwide data shows that about 17% of children are diagnosed with developmental disabilities. As a parent of a special needs child, I’m very interested in supporting people with special needs.

You may wonder, why does this guy only want to advocate for the special needs community? Then let me ask you a question: is there anyone – who lives long enough – who will never have special needs?

The reality is that, even the most powerful people, people who at one time may have been able to change the world, can’t avoid the law of nature that essentially everyone will have special needs if they live long enough.

For example, President Reagan was able to negotiate the end of the Cold War, but he also suffered at least a decade of physical and mental disabilities before passing away in 2004.

Can the needs of individuals be sufficiently addressed at the family level? Then let’s think about the Bush family, an extremely successful family that has produced two presidents. Before his passing away in 2018, the elder George H.W. Bush had used a wheelchair for five years, and in his last six months, his daily companion was a service dog.

Simply, family support alone cannot sufficiently address the needs of individuals. However, if one thread is weak, a rope made by a few threads is less weak, and a network combining many ropes is quite strong. This represents the relationship of individual, family, and a highly inclusive community.

The driving force for the formation of such a highly inclusive community is empathy, because we all are on the same boat, facing the same challenges. Therefore, I would like to enthusiastically advocate for a One World Community in which we can support each other, we can “Love our neighbor as ourselves,” we can address our future needs with our current planning and continuous efforts, and as a result, we can live in peace and harmony throughout our lifetimes.

Chong Cheng is a professor in the Department of Chemical and Biological Engineering at the University at Buffalo and a member of the Amherst Committee on Disabilities.